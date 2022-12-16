ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

North Carolina deputy killed after being hit by vehicle, suspect in custody

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy has died after being hit by a car during a robbery investigation, according to reports from WTVD.

WTVD said the incident occurred just after 2:45 a.m. on Gillespie Street on Highway 301 in Fayetteville.

The deputy was investigating a robbery at a business in that area when he was hit by a vehicle, authorities told WTVD.

WTVD said the unidentified deputy was taken from the scene to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver who struck the deputy left the scene but was located and taken into custody, according to reports from WTVD.

WTVD said the driver’s identity is also unknown.

