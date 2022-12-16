Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Susan K. (Lauchner) Cline
Susan K. (Lauchner) Cline, 77, of Greenville, IL, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, IL, surrounded by family. She was born to Walter Dufay and Genevieve Eleanor (Lorton) Lauchner, on February 27, 1945, in Highland, IL. She married Arthur Bollinger and had two sons, Mark and Stephen, later she married.
wgel.com
Barbara J. Moss
Barbara J. Moss, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Ms. Moss was born in Carlyle on March 15, 1939, a daughter of John and Nola M. (nee Litzenburg) Cook. She married Joseph Moss and he preceded her in death.
wgel.com
Janet S. Biggs
Janet S. Biggs, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Janet was born on June 2nd, 1945, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late Donald and Ruth (Campbell) Burgess. She married James “Butch” Biggs on October 20th, 1962, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.
wgel.com
Merilee A. Mindrup
Merilee A. Mindrup, age 66 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL. She was born on Thursday, May 10, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Lyle and Mary (nee Fahrendorff) Mortensen. On Saturday, December 1, 1984, she married John C. Mindrup...
wgel.com
MG FFA Takes First In Section 19 Dairy Foods Contest
On Wednesday, December 7, four members of the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in this year’s Section 19 Dairy Foods contest along with nine other schools at Hillsboro High School. This contest includes identifying different types of cheese, defects in milk, and dairy vs. artificial products. Mulberry Grove’s team took...
wgel.com
Greenville Firefighters Escorting Santa Through Town
Santa is coming to Greenville. Weather permitting, on Thursday, December 22nd, personnel from the Greenville Fire Protection District will be escorting Santa through town on a fire engine. Santa will leave the Greenville Firehouse around 3 PM on Thursday. You’re invited to come outside and wave as Santa comes through your neighborhood.
wgel.com
GU Women Beat Washington University
The Greenville University Lady Panthers came up with a big victory Saturday afternoon against Washington University in St. Louis. The GU women dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bears 31-20, to record a 79-70 win. It was the first time in 40 years that a Greenville women’s basketball team has...
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
wgel.com
Saturday Sports Shop Interview: Comets Coach Todd Cantrill
The Greenville Comets enter Saturday afternoon’s game in their own shootout with a 4-5 overall record and a two game winning streak. Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill. In the interview, he praises several players including Carter Snow.
wgel.com
Lady Comets, Comets Win At Shootout
Both Greenville teams and both Breese teams won Saturday in the Comets Sports Boosters Shootout in Greenville. The event began with the Greenville Lady Comets defeating Maryville Christian 60-31. Katie Campbell was named most valuable player of the game with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Charlee Stearns and...
wgel.com
Comets Win At Staunton
The Greenville Comets are 2-0 in the South Central Conference after recording a 55-38 win at Staunton Friday night. The Comets never trailed in the game, leading 16-10 after one quarter, 34-23 at halftime and 40-29 after three quarters. The GHS lead reached 19 points several times in the fourth quarter.
wgel.com
Ways To Maintain & Protect Health During Cold Winter Months
The cold, winter months can pose a risk to our physical health – including our immune system, heart, balance, skin, body temperature and more. As cold weather, snow and ice become part of our everyday normal in the Midwest, HSHS Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville offer the following information and guidance to help you protect and maintain your health this time of year.
