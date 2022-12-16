The cold, winter months can pose a risk to our physical health – including our immune system, heart, balance, skin, body temperature and more. As cold weather, snow and ice become part of our everyday normal in the Midwest, HSHS Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville offer the following information and guidance to help you protect and maintain your health this time of year.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO