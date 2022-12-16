ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday

Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cold with light snow this afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow is likely Monday afternoon across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as the busy weather pattern continues. As an area of low-pressure rolls into the area, bringing light snow to southern Minnesota. A second band will roll in near the Canadian border, which will likely spread snow across the northern third of the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Twin Cities ahead of blizzard conditions and dangerous cold

Expected snowfall forecast from the NWS Twin Cities through 6 PM Thursday.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. A potent winter storm is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region beginning Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing with it the potential for several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 55 mph which will cause blizzard conditions. On the back side of this winter storm, dangerously cold air will surge across the region Thursday through Saturday which has the potential to bring life-threatening conditions and wind chills as low as -30 to -40 below zero. The heavy snow and strong winds could additionally cause trees to break and result in power outages across the region which could make the cold surge behind this system furthermore life-threatening as air temperatures drop below freezing in the coming days.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunshine and bitterly cold temperatures

(FOX 9) - The sunshine is back after a week of messy weather, but the bitterly cold temperatures will be sticking around. Temperatures across the state dipped below zero Sunday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 degrees to -30 degrees to start. The sky will stay clear, and the wind will be fairly light throughout the day. The high on Sunday will only reach around 8 degrees, but wind chills will remain below zero. That bitter cold is sticking around for the next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy