The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota
Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow, wind and dangerous cold will take us into Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow, wind and cold — three things we know a LOT about here in Minnesota. But even by our standards, the lead-up to our Christmas weekend will likely be pretty brutal. Now, nothing we are about to experience will be groundbreaking. Quite likely we don't...
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Blizzard conditions possible Wednesday & Thursday
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at an active week of weather in Minnesota that includes two snowfall events. One of those snowfalls could turn into blizzard conditions due to the brtual cold and high winds set to blow into the state. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday through...
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
CBS 58
Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday
Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold with light snow this afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow is likely Monday afternoon across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as the busy weather pattern continues. As an area of low-pressure rolls into the area, bringing light snow to southern Minnesota. A second band will roll in near the Canadian border, which will likely spread snow across the northern third of the state.
KEYC
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
Blizzard Conditions Looking Likely in MN Days Before Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A potentially dangerous week of weather is ahead. The National Weather Service says multiple hazards are expected this week. Several inches of fluffy snow will come on Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Travel impacts are likely, but winds will remain light so no blowing snow. Temperatures will...
Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota
As expected, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings across Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – ahead of a potent system that will plow through the region Wednesday through Friday. 5-8 inches of snow Wednesday. Lull in severe winter weather Wednesday night. Strong...
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Twin Cities ahead of blizzard conditions and dangerous cold
Expected snowfall forecast from the NWS Twin Cities through 6 PM Thursday.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. A potent winter storm is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region beginning Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing with it the potential for several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 55 mph which will cause blizzard conditions. On the back side of this winter storm, dangerously cold air will surge across the region Thursday through Saturday which has the potential to bring life-threatening conditions and wind chills as low as -30 to -40 below zero. The heavy snow and strong winds could additionally cause trees to break and result in power outages across the region which could make the cold surge behind this system furthermore life-threatening as air temperatures drop below freezing in the coming days.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunshine and bitterly cold temperatures
(FOX 9) - The sunshine is back after a week of messy weather, but the bitterly cold temperatures will be sticking around. Temperatures across the state dipped below zero Sunday morning, with wind chills ranging from -10 degrees to -30 degrees to start. The sky will stay clear, and the wind will be fairly light throughout the day. The high on Sunday will only reach around 8 degrees, but wind chills will remain below zero. That bitter cold is sticking around for the next week.
fox9.com
Winter weather will impact holiday travel in MN, elsewhere
Winter weather this week will likely impact holiday travel on the roadways and those traveling by air. MSP Airport has increased its staff to help handle the influx of travelers.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
kduz.com
Winter Weather Cancellations for Wednesday, Dec 21-
-Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg, MN will cancel the Wednesday, December 21st 6:00 p.m. worship service. Also, cancelled is 7:00 p.m. Choir Rehearsal at Emanuel Lutheran, Hamburg on Dec. 21.
fox9.com
Minnesota shoppers rush to buy groceries, gifts ahead of winter storm
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many Minnesota shoppers are hoping to avoid potential white-out conditions later this week. That means a rush to buy ingredients and getting holiday shopping done earlier than usual. It's the time of year for family, friends and food. But the grocery store frenzy is...
hot967.fm
National Weather Service advising Minnesotans to change Christmas travel plans
The National Weather Service predicts blizzard conditions beginning late Wednesday, followed by brutal wind chills possibly right through Christmas Eve — and they’re advising Minnesotans with travel plans during that period to change them:. “I would try to either do it before Wednesday afternoon… or try to wait...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
