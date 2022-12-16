ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup in Qatar sets scoring record with 172 goals

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year’s tournament. The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format.
Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday’s final. Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.

