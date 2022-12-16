Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Eversource Preps for Potential Storm Ahead of Christmas
HYANNIS – Eversource advised on Tuesday, December 20, that they are preparing for the possibility of damage ahead of a potential storm that could impact Massachusetts during the upcoming holiday weekend. Extra line crews and resources are being pulled in by the utility company. They’re ensuring preparedness for power outages or other issues from Thursday […] The post Eversource Preps for Potential Storm Ahead of Christmas appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WMUR.com
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
Coastal flood watch issued for Massachusetts ahead of storm brining heavy rain, strong wind gusts
BOSTON — A flood watch has been issued for the Massachusetts coastline ahead of pre-Christmas storm that’s expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the region. The coastal flood watch is in effect for portions of eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts from late Thursday night...
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
Turnto10.com
Powerful storm system to impact holiday travel late-week
Blue skies overhead on Tuesday as a large area of high pressure drifts through New England. All that sunshine will help temperatures reach seasonal levels by this afternoon, near 40 degrees. It might feel a bit warmer compared to Monday as the breeze out of the northwest will not be as intense.
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
Power Outages, Flooding Possible For Eastern Massachusetts Later This Week
A pre-Christmas wintry mix could bring power outages, coastal flooding and damaging winds to Eastern Massachusetts as early as Thursday, Dec. 22. The National Weather Service (NWS) expects widespread coastal flooding to impact parts of Eastern, Northeastern and Southeastern Massachusetts …
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power triples lineworkers in response to power outages
HARTFORD, Vt. — Green Mountain Power tripled its line workers following this weekend’s nor’easter that theft thousands without power. The utility company said it’ll keep those additional workers around as we look ahead to another potentially major storm by the end of the week. At the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
Massachusetts weather: Winter storm hit town with nearly 19 inches of snow
While much of Massachusetts saw it rain cats and dogs on Friday, one community experienced the equivalent with snow. In the Berkshire County town of Savoy, 18.8 inches of snow fell, marking the highest snowfall total reported in the state from the winter storm that swept through New England on Friday.
WMUR.com
Video: Quiet weather until storm system later this week in New Hampshire
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. More sunshine in the forecast...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts
New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm
Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week. Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans. So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that...
whdh.com
Storm brings wind-driven rain, plowable snow to parts of Mass.
A storm blew through New England Friday brought plowable snow to parts of New England, including some northern central and Western Mass communities, where residents were out clearing roads and sidewalks for the first time this season. Snow totals varied across the state, with much of eastern Massachusetts seeing just...
PHOTOS: Snowfall all across western Massachusetts
Western Massachusetts received another significant snowfall of the year on Friday.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
WMUR.com
Late-week storm expected in New Hampshire; track, precipitation type in question
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. >>...
Comments / 0