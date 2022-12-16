Read full article on original website
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut’s cold weather protocol due to the chance for below-zero wind chills this weekend. The severe cold weather protocol will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and end at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, the governor’s office said.
Calm, cold weekend for Connecticut with chance for snow flurries
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the weekend weather will be calm.
Sunny and cold start of the week for Connecticut; possible wintry mix on Thursday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says Connecticut will see a sunny and windy start to the new workweek before a chance for a wintry mix for Thursday.
Partly Sunny and Chilly for the Rest of the Weekend
We're continuing this weekend with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Today will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be lots of sunshine Monday through Wednesday with seasonable weather. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Winter Solstice is on Wednesday, which marks...
VIDEO: Storm brings snow and rain to CT
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition.
Northwest corner of state braces for first nor'easter of season
NORFOLK, Conn — The season’s first nor’easter could dump a foot of snow in the northwest corner of Connecticut while much of the state gets rain. “For us, this will be the biggest event so far this season. But as far as historical and what citizens here are used to, this is just another run-of-the-mill storm,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk emergency services director. “The crew is anticipating being out from about midnight tonight [Thursday] through Saturday morning, so it’s going to be a long 36 hours or so for them.”
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
Tong calls for traveler protection from flight delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is leading the charge, calling on the federal Department of Transportation to give people like himself power and authority to hold airlines accountable for delays and cancellations. In Monday's announcement, Tong, alongside Republican and Democratic Attorney Generals across the country,...
Holiday price decline: Gas prices drop to lowest level in 18 months
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut drivers are getting an early holiday present this year: low gas prices. For the first time in nearly 600 days, the national average price of gas will drop below the $3 mark, as it is forecasted to be $2.98 on Christmas day. The prices this holiday season are projected to be […]
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!
Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
Snow brings out the plows across the state and causes messy commute
LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Monday was the first real snowfall of the season across Connecticut. For crews around the state, it's muscle memory. Plow drivers worked all night to keep the roads as clear as possible and it certainly paid off for commuters Monday morning. More than 200 schools across...
Goodbye 2022: Events to ring-in the New Year in Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — Goodbye 2022 and hello 2023! Whether you are looking to ring-in the New Year with a fancy dinner, singing along to a concert, or a Roaring ’20s dance party, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your guide to New Year’s Eve celebrations across the state on December 31. Restaurants & Bars Your favorite […]
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
This Week in Connecticut: Experts give their predictions on inflation in 2023
(WTNH) – There are some mixed signs about the economy for 2023. The President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Chris DiPentima, is giving his prediction on inflation. Plus, at the Keating Agency in West Hartford, Ryan Keating, has been preparing his customers for a price...
