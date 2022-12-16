ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut’s cold weather protocol due to the chance for below-zero wind chills this weekend. The severe cold weather protocol will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and end at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, the governor’s office said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Partly Sunny and Chilly for the Rest of the Weekend

We're continuing this weekend with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Today will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. There will be lots of sunshine Monday through Wednesday with seasonable weather. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Winter Solstice is on Wednesday, which marks...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Northwest corner of state braces for first nor'easter of season

NORFOLK, Conn — The season’s first nor’easter could dump a foot of snow in the northwest corner of Connecticut while much of the state gets rain. “For us, this will be the biggest event so far this season. But as far as historical and what citizens here are used to, this is just another run-of-the-mill storm,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk emergency services director. “The crew is anticipating being out from about midnight tonight [Thursday] through Saturday morning, so it’s going to be a long 36 hours or so for them.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
FOX 61

Tong calls for traveler protection from flight delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is leading the charge, calling on the federal Department of Transportation to give people like himself power and authority to hold airlines accountable for delays and cancellations. In Monday's announcement, Tong, alongside Republican and Democratic Attorney Generals across the country,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!

Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Goodbye 2022: Events to ring-in the New Year in Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — Goodbye 2022 and hello 2023! Whether you are looking to ring-in the New Year with a fancy dinner, singing along to a concert, or a Roaring ’20s dance party, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your guide to New Year’s Eve celebrations across the state on December 31. Restaurants & Bars Your favorite […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

