The Portland Timbers are looking to strengthen their forward line with the signing of Danish forward Kasper Junker from J-League side Urawa Reds, according to reports. Gio Savarese already has Felipe Mora and Jaroslaw Niezgoda as options at the No.9 spot but after failing to guide the Timbers to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Venezuelan is keen to improve his options.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO