dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
u.today
Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
u.today
Here's Ripple CTO's Reply to Cardano Founder on XRP's 'Lack of Technical Value'
u.today
Barry Silbert Might Be Massively Selling His Holdings
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
u.today
Binance to Move Millions of XRP, SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since December, Edward Snowden Wants to Be Paid in BTC as Twitter CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Millions of XRP to be moved by Binance, here's what's happening. Yesterday, Binance crypto exchange warned its users via a Twitter announcement that it will be moving XRP and LINK tokens as part of a purge of collateral-related wallets. Per CoinMarketCap, Binance is the largest holder of XRP liquidity, providing more than $100 million in daily trading volume and holding about 150 million XRP in its reserves. Therefore, according to estimates of Nomics portal, the exchange’s impact on the XRP price will be at 30.74%.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
u.today
BabyDoge Price Spikes as Coin Flips DOME on Most-Traded Asset List
u.today
Grayscale's Discount Almost Reaches 50%, 1 BTC Exposure Now Costs $8,400
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
u.today
Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Why Michael Saylor Bought Bitcoin
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
u.today
200,000 BTC, More Than 1,000,000 ETH Left CEXes: Details
u.today
846 Billion Shiba Inu Wired as SHIB Hits These New Milestones
u.today
'Black Swan' Author: All Crypto People Are 'Dimwits'
Nassim Taleb, a renowned mathematician, recently took to Twitter to express his negative view of the cryptocurrency industry. Taleb slammed crypto fans as "dimwits" and "miswired technoheads." He mentioned that, despite having high hopes for crypto initially, he became increasingly disappointed as he delved deeper into blockchain. "I have never...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady at $17K Ahead of Fed Decision; The Lightning Network's Potential Privacy Upgrade
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun weighs in on bitcoin's stagnant price action in December, along with news of Sen. Cynthia Lummis calling ether a security. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses how protocol-based solutions like BOLT-12 could improve privacy for Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
