ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
u.today

Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's Ripple CTO's Reply to Cardano Founder on XRP's 'Lack of Technical Value'

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Barry Silbert Might Be Massively Selling His Holdings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
u.today

Binance to Move Millions of XRP, SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since December, Edward Snowden Wants to Be Paid in BTC as Twitter CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Millions of XRP to be moved by Binance, here's what's happening. Yesterday, Binance crypto exchange warned its users via a Twitter announcement that it will be moving XRP and LINK tokens as part of a purge of collateral-related wallets. Per CoinMarketCap, Binance is the largest holder of XRP liquidity, providing more than $100 million in daily trading volume and holding about 150 million XRP in its reserves. Therefore, according to estimates of Nomics portal, the exchange’s impact on the XRP price will be at 30.74%.
u.today

BabyDoge Price Spikes as Coin Flips DOME on Most-Traded Asset List

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Grayscale's Discount Almost Reaches 50%, 1 BTC Exposure Now Costs $8,400

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Why Michael Saylor Bought Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

200,000 BTC, More Than 1,000,000 ETH Left CEXes: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

846 Billion Shiba Inu Wired as SHIB Hits These New Milestones

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

'Black Swan' Author: All Crypto People Are 'Dimwits'

Nassim Taleb, a renowned mathematician, recently took to Twitter to express his negative view of the cryptocurrency industry. Taleb slammed crypto fans as "dimwits" and "miswired technoheads." He mentioned that, despite having high hopes for crypto initially, he became increasingly disappointed as he delved deeper into blockchain. "I have never...

Comments / 0

Community Policy