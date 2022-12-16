CFOs share how they’ll spend the holidays this year

Good morning,

Over this past year, as the macroeconomic environment persists, I've interviewed CFOs across industries about how they’re meeting the challenges and preparing for more uncertainty. I've asked a lot of questions. But I made sure to ask one question that's not about work: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time ? Here’s what they told me.

Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, The Estée Lauder Companies: “I believe fun is an absolute necessity for well-being. In my limited free time, I prioritize taking time for myself, during which I enjoy having dinner with friends, attending jazz concerts (especially Boney James!), and reading a good book or watching a good [hotlink ignore=true]Netflix series in front of the fireplace at home.”

Kate Burke, CFO and COO, AllianceBernstein: “I prioritize my free time by spending it with my family. There is never a dull moment with my four kids, and a majority of my spare time is spent attending their various sporting events. One of the best parts about multiple sports practices and games is the ability to watch my kids in real-time as they learn the importance of a team and the lifelong lesson of what it takes to become a true team player.”

Ken Tanji, EVP and CFO, [hotlink ignore=true]Prudential Financial: “My passion outside of work is ice hockey. I’m a fan of NCAA hockey and the NHL (an avid NY Rangers fan), and I also coach a youth hockey team. I find it a great way to disconnect from the business world, engage in something I really enjoy, and give back by teaching skills and teamwork.”

Adrian V. Mitchell , CFO, Macy’s: "One of the things my family has as a tradition, and we do it at least once a week, is finding a cool restaurant to check out. We have become foodies. We love breaking bread together, and we have great conversations. The kids love to travel as well. And all three of my kids play soccer. I love seeing them practice and going to the games."

Xihao Hu, CFO, TD Bank in the U.S.: “As a leader, it’s important that I practice what I preach because everyone needs support from leadership when finding work-life balance. I block ‘me’ time in the calendar where I enjoy spending time with my parents or watching soccer.”

Jack Hartung, CFO, [hotlink ignore=true]Chipotle Mexican Grill: "I love to spend time with family on the weekends. I've got five kids, and my 11th grandchild is going to be born in January."

Tom Sweet, EVP and CFO, [hotlink ignore=true]Dell Technologies : “I’m a big family guy,” Sweet told me. He and his wife hang out with their five grandkids, he said. And he’s into sports. “I grew up in Michigan,” Sweet said. “So I’m a long-suffering Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan.”

Here's to getting to do whatever it is you love during the holidays. And to continued work-life balance in 2023.

Fortune' s newsletters will be taking a holiday break from Dec. 19-Jan. 3. So this is the final edition of CFO Daily for the year. Thank you for joining me on this journey in 2022. Wishing you a joyful holiday season. See you on Jan. 4.

Sheryl Estrada

sheryl.estrada@fortune.com

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com