Mobile County, AL

Jenn
4d ago

How is this a news story now? The symptom of loss of taste disappeared with the DELTA variant. I legit think the news would be DISAPPOINTED if COVID was eradicated. What would they have to write about then? And I KNOW pharmaceutical companies have ZERO desire to eradicate it, COVID has been a HUGE money-maker for them.

WPMI

Health officials on the look out for Invasive Strep A

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

ADPH investigating Legionella outbreak at Baldwin County condo

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Health is investigation an outbreak of Legionella at a Condominium complex in Baldwin County. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires Disease. The ADPH has declined to reveal what complex. According to the Bureau of Communicable Disease at the...
utv44.com

CVS, Walgreens putting limits on purchasing children’s medication

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Getting certain pain and fever medications for your sick children could be starting to get more difficult. Drug retailers like CVS and Walgreens have started limiting how much medication you can buy. The FDA says this isn't because of a drug shortage. Shelves of children’s...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning. When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

More cold rain in the forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a cold and wet night, we have more cold rain to watch out for. The rain coverage will be around 70% so keep the rain gear close by in addition to the jackets. The rain will exit this afternoon and things will dry out later today.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 7

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Dec. 7. ECSO said Deanna Christina Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near the 1600 block of North T. Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. If you have […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley

Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
FOLEY, AL

