ESA and OHB have signed a contract to move forward with the design and construction of ESA’s ambitious Comet Interceptor spacecraft, planned for launch in 2029. Unlike other missions, Comet Interceptor’s target has not yet been discovered. That’s because it would take too long to build a mission on the short timeframe of a potential target entering the Solar System for a spacecraft to reach in time. Instead, Comet Interceptor will be ready and, unless a suitable target is identified before launch, waiting 1.5 million km ‘behind’ Earth as viewed from the Sun (at the gravitationally stable Lagrange point 2) for a suitable comet or even an interstellar object to enter the inner Solar System for the first time.

2 DAYS AGO