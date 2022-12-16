ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA awards SpaceX with the Sentinel-6B launch services contract

NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the Sentinel-6B mission. Sentinel-6B will continue the long-term, global sea level, data record started in 1992 by Topex/Poseidon, followed by Jason 1, 2, 3, and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich. The mission is a partnership between NASA,...
Voyager Space signs an MoU with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

Voyager Space and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore how the CSA and the Canadian space sector could play a role in the planning and development of Starlab, Voyager’s planned commercial space station, and the George Washington Carver Science Park, Starlab’s on-orbit laboratory.
Flann Microwave’s custom waveguide hardware provided to NASA/JPL for the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite

In 2015, microwave engineering company, Flann Microwave, was selected by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to provide critical hardware for the high-resolution, radar components on a new, multinational satellite — the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite is the first-of-its-kind to survey the surface water on Earth, observe ocean surface topography as well as measure the changes in these bodies of water over time.
ESA’s Comet Interceptor construction by OHB moves forward

ESA and OHB have signed a contract to move forward with the design and construction of ESA’s ambitious Comet Interceptor spacecraft, planned for launch in 2029. Unlike other missions, Comet Interceptor’s target has not yet been discovered. That’s because it would take too long to build a mission on the short timeframe of a potential target entering the Solar System for a spacecraft to reach in time. Instead, Comet Interceptor will be ready and, unless a suitable target is identified before launch, waiting 1.5 million km ‘behind’ Earth as viewed from the Sun (at the gravitationally stable Lagrange point 2) for a suitable comet or even an interstellar object to enter the inner Solar System for the first time.
Northrop Grumman’s RQ-4 RangeHawk supports NASA’s Artemis Mission

Northrop Grumman has announced that the Northrop Grumman Corporation’s RQ-4 RangeHawk supported the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during the recent Artemis I mission. RangeHawk is part of SkyRange, the Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center’s uncrewed high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE), responsive mobile flight test initiative.
Ovzon receives million$$ order from Intelsat General Communications for DoD SaaS support

Ovzon has received, via their partner Intelsat General Communications (IGC), $16 million in renewed orders for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service to the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DOD) — the various services are renewed for 12 months and will start in mid-December of 2022. Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service combines the company’s...
Spacecom successfully tests Telesat’s LEO demonstration satellite

Spacecom, the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Telesat, innovative satellite operators, announced the completion of Spacecom’s successful testing campaign with Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO (Low Earth Orbit) demonstration satellite. The tests, conducted from Spacecom’s Teleport and labs facility located in the Judean...
ATSpace + Southern Launch will attempt to launch their VS03 mission by December 20th

On December15, 2022, ATSpace prepared a Kestrel I rocket for the VS02 mission from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in South Australia. During the oxidizer filling process, a leak was detected and the launch preparations were halted. After further investigation, it was determined that the launch should be postponed. Southern Launch then shifted their focus to launch the VS03 mission before the campaign window closes on December 20th.

