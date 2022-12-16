Read full article on original website
satnews.com
NASA awards SpaceX with the Sentinel-6B launch services contract
NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the Sentinel-6B mission. Sentinel-6B will continue the long-term, global sea level, data record started in 1992 by Topex/Poseidon, followed by Jason 1, 2, 3, and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich. The mission is a partnership between NASA,...
satnews.com
Voyager Space signs an MoU with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA)
Voyager Space and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore how the CSA and the Canadian space sector could play a role in the planning and development of Starlab, Voyager’s planned commercial space station, and the George Washington Carver Science Park, Starlab’s on-orbit laboratory.
satnews.com
Flann Microwave’s custom waveguide hardware provided to NASA/JPL for the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite
In 2015, microwave engineering company, Flann Microwave, was selected by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to provide critical hardware for the high-resolution, radar components on a new, multinational satellite — the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite is the first-of-its-kind to survey the surface water on Earth, observe ocean surface topography as well as measure the changes in these bodies of water over time.
satnews.com
ESA’s Comet Interceptor construction by OHB moves forward
ESA and OHB have signed a contract to move forward with the design and construction of ESA’s ambitious Comet Interceptor spacecraft, planned for launch in 2029. Unlike other missions, Comet Interceptor’s target has not yet been discovered. That’s because it would take too long to build a mission on the short timeframe of a potential target entering the Solar System for a spacecraft to reach in time. Instead, Comet Interceptor will be ready and, unless a suitable target is identified before launch, waiting 1.5 million km ‘behind’ Earth as viewed from the Sun (at the gravitationally stable Lagrange point 2) for a suitable comet or even an interstellar object to enter the inner Solar System for the first time.
satnews.com
Northrop Grumman’s RQ-4 RangeHawk supports NASA’s Artemis Mission
Northrop Grumman has announced that the Northrop Grumman Corporation’s RQ-4 RangeHawk supported the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during the recent Artemis I mission. RangeHawk is part of SkyRange, the Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center’s uncrewed high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE), responsive mobile flight test initiative.
satnews.com
Ovzon receives million$$ order from Intelsat General Communications for DoD SaaS support
Ovzon has received, via their partner Intelsat General Communications (IGC), $16 million in renewed orders for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service to the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DOD) — the various services are renewed for 12 months and will start in mid-December of 2022. Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service combines the company’s...
satnews.com
Spacecom successfully tests Telesat’s LEO demonstration satellite
Spacecom, the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Telesat, innovative satellite operators, announced the completion of Spacecom’s successful testing campaign with Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO (Low Earth Orbit) demonstration satellite. The tests, conducted from Spacecom’s Teleport and labs facility located in the Judean...
satnews.com
GKN Aerospace + ArianeGroup extend partnership on Ariane 6 rocket engine subsystems
GKN Aerospace has signed a contract with ArianeGroup to supply the next phase of Ariane 6 turbines and Vulcain nozzles — this contract includes the manufacturing and supply of units for the next 14 Ariane 6 launchers, to be produced from now until 2025. GKN Aerospace, at its Trollhättan...
satnews.com
ATSpace + Southern Launch will attempt to launch their VS03 mission by December 20th
On December15, 2022, ATSpace prepared a Kestrel I rocket for the VS02 mission from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in South Australia. During the oxidizer filling process, a leak was detected and the launch preparations were halted. After further investigation, it was determined that the launch should be postponed. Southern Launch then shifted their focus to launch the VS03 mission before the campaign window closes on December 20th.
satnews.com
UPDATE: 2nd delay for South Korea’s INNOSPACE’s first test flight of the HANBIT-TLV rocket
INNOSPACE, a South Korean private spaceflight startup for small satellite launch vehicles, set December 20th (Brasilia Time, BRT) for the first rocket engine test flight of the HANBIT-TLV, a privately made test launch vehicle. This date came after a day’s delay set for December 19. However the launch has been delayed again.
