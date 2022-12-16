Read full article on original website
Organizations in Arkansas work to make internet more accesible
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether it's to send an email, text, or simply look something up, many of us use our phones or laptops every day— but some Arkansans don't have the internet access to do that. “[We're] committed to making high-speed internet really more accessible and affordable...
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
Arkansas legislator proposes making Daylight Saving Time permanent
ARKANSAS, USA — There is a new attempt to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Arkansas ahead of the new legislative session. State Representative Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) has proposed adopting Daylight Saving Time as permanent in the state— even if other states were to do otherwise. Rye's proposed...
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Gov.-elect Sanders names two to senior staff
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday (Dec. 20) additional appointments to her senior staff in the governor’s office. Alexa Henning will serve as communications director and Mary Ashleigh Harper as Governor’s Mansion administrator. “I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team,”...
Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to state’s general revenue fund
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is directing more than $140 million in opioid settlement money to the state’s general revenue fund. The Arkansas Legislature will be responsible for deciding how to spend the money. Many lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors restrict the use of funds to initiatives addressing...
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
Arkansas Legislative Council approves rural hospital aid, court system funds
Arkansas legislators gave final approval on Friday for a new Southwest Arkansas hospital to receive $6.25 million in federal relief funds and voted down an attempt to take up several more federal aid requests. The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee green-lit the American Rescue Plan Act funds for Sevier County Medical […] The post Arkansas Legislative Council approves rural hospital aid, court system funds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas
A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie
It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
Arkansans looking to protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to drop
While the temperatures outside are dropping - the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
The 11 biggest Arkansas stories for 2022
From Sarah Huckabee Sanders' historic win in the governor race, to the lasting impacts of Roe v. Wade's overturning, here are your top stories for 2022. It's been quite an eventful year in many ways for Arkansas and one that's been covered in several 'firsts' for the state. From the...
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
