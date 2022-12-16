Read full article on original website
Ovzon receives million$$ order from Intelsat General Communications for DoD SaaS support
Ovzon has received, via their partner Intelsat General Communications (IGC), $16 million in renewed orders for Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service to the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DOD) — the various services are renewed for 12 months and will start in mid-December of 2022. Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service combines the company’s...
L3Harris set to acquire the Tactical Data Link network from Viasat
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has obtained all of the regulatory approvals for the company’s acquisition of the Tactical Data Link product line — known as Link 16 — from Viasat. The company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the TDL network on October 3, 2022,...
Halting livestock diseases + cattle theft with 5G-IoT devices connected to satellites
Traditional livestock management through cellular IoT ear tag devices has been able to predict and control the spread of contagious diseases, such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) as well as to track animals’ locations, preventing cattle theft and increasing both farmer and livestock safety. Nevertheless, this way of...
Voyager Space signs an MoU with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA)
Voyager Space and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore how the CSA and the Canadian space sector could play a role in the planning and development of Starlab, Voyager’s planned commercial space station, and the George Washington Carver Science Park, Starlab’s on-orbit laboratory.
NASA awards SpaceX with the Sentinel-6B launch services contract
NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the Sentinel-6B mission. Sentinel-6B will continue the long-term, global sea level, data record started in 1992 by Topex/Poseidon, followed by Jason 1, 2, 3, and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich. The mission is a partnership between NASA,...
GKN Aerospace + ArianeGroup extend partnership on Ariane 6 rocket engine subsystems
GKN Aerospace has signed a contract with ArianeGroup to supply the next phase of Ariane 6 turbines and Vulcain nozzles — this contract includes the manufacturing and supply of units for the next 14 Ariane 6 launchers, to be produced from now until 2025. GKN Aerospace, at its Trollhättan...
ATSpace + Southern Launch will attempt to launch their VS03 mission by December 20th
On December15, 2022, ATSpace prepared a Kestrel I rocket for the VS02 mission from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in South Australia. During the oxidizer filling process, a leak was detected and the launch preparations were halted. After further investigation, it was determined that the launch should be postponed. Southern Launch then shifted their focus to launch the VS03 mission before the campaign window closes on December 20th.
Unseenlabs to launch its 8th space-based RF detection satellite
Is preparing the launch of their latest satellite, BRO-8, which will be the eighth satellite in the firm’s constellation. BRO-8 will be launched in January of 2023 by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, as part of that company’s Transporter-6 Mission. Since the launch of its first satellite in 2019, Unseenlabs has been able to collect tens of thousands of electromagnetic signatures, helping maritime stakeholders track any ship — including dark vessels — anywhere in the world.
