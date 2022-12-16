Read full article on original website
Related
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Target, Walmart & Home Depot go to war against theft – it could affect thousands of side hustlers & change store prices
SEVERAL retailers are reportedly going to “war” against theft and it could affect thousands of side hustlers and change store prices. Retail crime went up by 26 percent last year, threatening several businesses such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens. Target is expected to lose $600million in profits due...
KRQE News 13
Best sunrise alarm clock
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you don’t have windows in your bedroom or you just want to get a better night’s sleep, perhaps it’s time to consider a sunrise alarm clock. These clocks help ensure a peaceful morning by simulating the gradual light produced by a sunrise.
KRQE News 13
Americans can tolerate less than 4 hours with family on holidays, survey finds
(KSNF)— If you need a moment away from family during the holidays, you’re not alone, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who are traveling to visit family for the holidays found respondents can spend an average of three hours and 54 minutes with their family before needing a moment to themselves.
KRQE News 13
Bringing a dog along for a holiday stay? Make sure to plan
NEW YORK (AP) — Traveling with dogs can be stressful. Throw in holiday home stays at one of the most chaotic times of the year and double that stress for humans and animals alike — especially when hosts have pets of their own. Large gatherings, unfamiliar smells and...
KRQE News 13
Best home theater projector
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the price of large-screen TVs has plummeted over the years, if you truly crave a theatrical experience in your home, the best bang for your buck is getting a home theater projector. Not only does a projector offer the possibility of an immense picture, but it takes up surprisingly little space.
KRQE News 13
Best Xbox games for kids on Amazon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Xbox is one of the leading game consoles in the world. For the last 20 years, the Microsoft gaming juggernaut has delivered quality entertainment to children of all ages (and adults, too) with popular titles like Forza and Halo. With an ever-widening collection of video games of all genres, there is an enjoyable game for everyone, from hard-core first-person shooters to riveting platformers and puzzle solvers. Determining which game will be suitable for your children will boil down to what kind of games they’d be interested in.
Comments / 0