Little Falls, NJ

roi-nj.com

Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband

Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Home Depot affiliate leases newly completed Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne

JLL Northeast Industrial said Monday that its team completed the full-building lease of the 195,723-square-foot, state-of-the-art Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne, on behalf of Delta Equity Management. HD Supply, the North American distributor owned by Home Depot, will relocate and expand from its present facility at 3 Enterprise Ave. N.,...
BAYONNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pierson Commercial trades Washington Street retail building in Hoboken for $9M

Pierson Commercial on Tuesday said it helped arrange the $9 million sale of a prominently situated Hudson County retail property along Hoboken’s Washington Street main business district. Pierson’s Hudson County market expert, Robert Mackowski, represented Federal Realty Investment Trust, the buyer of the corner-lot retail building at 301 Washington...
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City’s Bedford is over 50% leased

The Bedford in Jersey City is a boutique five-story building that features 38 residences comprised of junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom homes, and it is now over 50% leased, according to a Tuesday announcement from its exclusive leasing agent, the Marketing Directors. The community debuted over the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Biggest indoor go-kart racing track in the world officially opens in Edison

It’s official: Supercharged Entertainment celebrated the grand opening of its second and largest U.S. location on Monday in Edison, right next door to TopGolf. Second to its flagship complex, which opened in June 2019 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, just a few minutes south of Gillette Stadium, the 131,000-square-foot karting and premier entertainment experience on 16 acres is the inspiration of Stephen and Sandra Sangermano, who serve as the company’s president and CEO.
EDISON, NJ
The Jewish Press

NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Adams Asks Progressives to Stop Saying, “Tax the Rich,” as Hochul Continues to Refuse to Raise Taxes for All

As business owners face a looming recession, they can breathe easier knowing that Governor Kathy Hochul continues to refuse to raise taxes on New Yorkers. "I don't believe that raising taxes in a time in which we just cut taxes makes sense," said Governor Hochul, who, along with the State legislature is currently preparing next year’s State budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

