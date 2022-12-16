Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Light schedule Monday for area teams
There are just a few games on tap for Monday around the Northeast Georgia area as most get ready for holiday tournaments or a week off for the Christmas break. Key region play will not resume until after the New Year. (Check below for the schedule of games for Northeast...
Henry County Daily Herald
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
Albany Herald
2023 ESD Preview: Key Storylines to Track
We are eerily close to early signing day. Here are some storylines to track as Georgia looks to close out another top 3 class.
WJBF.com
Evans High sophomore named only student in Georgia to represent at Project Unloaded
EVANS, GA. (WJBF)- Lillian Lee-Sin is the only student in the state of Georgia standing against gun violence as a member of Project Unloaded. “Even if we weren’t being shot at, there was this idea that something can change within the next second,” Lee-Sin said. It’s a program...
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: State Senator Steve Gooch previews legislative session
Georgia State Senator Steve Gooch joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to talk about the upcoming legislative session. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
WRDW-TV
Grandma’s death spurs call for changes in Ga. street-racing laws
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia woman is calling for changes in state law after a street race accident claimed the life of her mother. Shameka Harris-Bush and her son are still grieving after their family member was hit and killed. She had just dropped off a friend — the...
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain likely when storms reach Georgia tonight
North Georgia is at risk of severe weather when a destructive winter storm reaches the region late Wednesday, but its impacts won’t be anything like those experienced in other parts of the South.
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
Georgia appeals judge, one of first Black students to attend Pace Academy dies at 64
ATLANTA — A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has died at age 64. Judge Clyde Reese died on Saturday, the court announced, saying he died unexpectedly after a short hospital stay. No cause of death was given. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A former...
fox5atlanta.com
What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle
A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
WRDW-TV
Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia
As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
american-rails.com
Georgia Dinner Train Rides (2023)
With the Appalachian Mountains located to its western periphery, and coast plains in the east, Georgia offers an interesting mix of natural geography. The state has always been important for railroads, particularly Atlanta. This was especially true during the Civil War when the Western & Atlantic offered the only route through the Appalachians, linking Atlanta with Chattanooga, Tennessee.
villages-news.com
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
Comments / 0