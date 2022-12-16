ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

accesswdun.com

Basketball: Light schedule Monday for area teams

There are just a few games on tap for Monday around the Northeast Georgia area as most get ready for holiday tournaments or a week off for the Christmas break. Key region play will not resume until after the New Year. (Check below for the schedule of games for Northeast...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle

A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
AUGUSTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia

As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
american-rails.com

Georgia Dinner Train Rides (2023)

With the Appalachian Mountains located to its western periphery, and coast plains in the east, Georgia offers an interesting mix of natural geography. The state has always been important for railroads, particularly Atlanta. This was especially true during the Civil War when the Western & Atlantic offered the only route through the Appalachians, linking Atlanta with Chattanooga, Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
villages-news.com

Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy

After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
GEORGIA STATE

