ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rimersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

DeLynn M. Raymond

DeLynn M. Raymond, 58, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 27, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter of the late Robert and Esther Warner Bustin. DeLynn worked as a hairstylist for 18 years until...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Scott William McKean

Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
SPARTANSBURG, PA
explore venango

Thomas M. Ganoe

Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1948 in Brookville; son of the late Thomas E. and Gladys L. Corle Ganoe. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. He worked at...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Scott A. Shaffer

Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Marilyn J. Carroll

Marilyn J. Carroll, 93, of Lucinda, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born to George E. and Kathryn C. Seth Ochs on March 20, 1929, Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Lucinda, Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1947 from Saint Joseph’s High School in Lucinda, where...
LUCINDA, PA
explore venango

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
STRATTANVILLE, PA
explore venango

Edna Marie Lutz

Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 16, 2022. She was born August 7, 1941, at home in Pinegrove Township, the daughter of the late Wilbert and Vera Albaugh Shepard. A lifelong...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

William O. “Bill” Priester

William O. “Bill” Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was born March 23, 1962, in Rimersburg, PA to Joseph H. and Cora M. (Anthony) Priester. Bill adored his family, children and grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them about...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis

Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox

Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Walter James Kanani Reavis

Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
POLK, PA
explore venango

Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt

Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at The Collins House. She was born on June 16, 1939 to the late Joseph F. and Alice V. (Downing) Clark. Patricia attended St. Petersburg Richland Consolidate High School where she was well loved. She married,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy.
HAWTHORN, PA
explore venango

Mary Jo Stephenson

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving devoted mother, Mary Jo Stephenson, on Dec. 16, 2022. Mary Jo was reunited with the love of her life, Charles, her husband of 57 years. She left as she peacefully slept at her home with her children...
RIDGWAY, PA
explore venango

Britaney R. Dunkle

Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness. She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski

The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski. After attending the Assumption of the Blessed...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Kimberly Sue French

Kimberly Sue French, 54, of Seneca, PA, passed away Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022 at UPMC- Hamot in Erie. Born June 17, 1968 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Donald L. (Slim) & Sandy Y. Aaron Hartsell. Kim was a graduate of West Forest High School and went...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Lori A. Leahew

Lori A. Leahew, age 61, of Tionesta, PA, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born in Warren, PA on February 27, 1961, daughter of Roger W. Hannah, Sr., of West Hickory, PA, and the late Sally A. (Holmes) Hannah who preceded her in death on March 28, 2012.
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Eight Franklin YMCA Swimmers Take Home First Place at OC Invitational

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Franklin YMCA Swim team won the 53rd Annual Oil City Invitational at Oil City High School on Saturday, December 10. (Pictured above: Franklin YMCA Swim team. Not all team members present.) Eight swimmers representing the Franklin YMCA took home first place:. Barrett Smith –...
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy