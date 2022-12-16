ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe

A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report

A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) --  Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Drunken Bucks Man Bites Cop At Starbucks, Police Say

A Bucks County man now faces felony assault charges after authorities say he bit a police officer during an altercation at a Starbucks. Central Bucks police were called to the coffee store just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for reports of a suspicious person, the department said in a release.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car

Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
NORRISTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

