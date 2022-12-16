Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe
A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report
A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
Police Need Help: 10 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Deadly gang violence contributing to Philadelphia's increasing homicide number, DA says
PHILADELPHIA - As the number of homicides in Philadelphia this year nears 500, law enforcement officials announced charges against multiple people in deadly gang-related shootings they say have added to the senseless bloodshed. Anthony Lacey-Woodson, a 20-year-old member of Philadelphia's ‘46th Street Boys’ and ‘o2da4’, was arrested on Thursday along...
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
Drunken Bucks Man Bites Cop At Starbucks, Police Say
A Bucks County man now faces felony assault charges after authorities say he bit a police officer during an altercation at a Starbucks. Central Bucks police were called to the coffee store just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for reports of a suspicious person, the department said in a release.
Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car
Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
2 men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
Woman's body found in a bag encased in cement in basement of vacant Philadelphia home, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources say the body of a woman was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant Philadelphia home. The gruesome discovery was made by police who were acting on a tip about human remains inside a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Frankford.
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
Philly Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 3, Cops Say
Police in Philadelphia are searching for the driver who they said caused a crash that killed three people over the summer. Officials say Myzeh Jesse-Ross, 20, was driving a Dodge Charger with seven passengers north on 52nd Street at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 14. Jesse-Ross ran a red light...
Police ID 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of Philadelphia sanitation worker
Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.
With $50M in new Pa. funding, Krasner says Philly can double down on successful crime investigation strategies
The state of Pennsylvania is granting nearly $50 million to the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with a focus on gun violence investigations and prosecution.
