Keith Brent
5d ago
Be ready for higher electric bills, bad customer service, slow response for restoring power after it goes off.
18
Jeremy Clark
5d ago
they should make the inside insulation for the wires work as a heat tape that way ice and snow would never build up and wouldn't have to worry about losing electric due to ice build up
5
Chad Morris
4d ago
good thing NY is banning all forms of heat except electric. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
8
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
wwnytv.com
Local officials call state’s renewable energy policy unrealistic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can you see yourself driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? The state can. It’s part of its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The state is essentially proposing to eliminate natural gas from our daily lives by...
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
WNYT
Schumer announces large federal grant for New York state fire departments
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has delivered the third largest federal grant in state history to New York fire departments. The grant will provide $4 million to help staff and train departments. This will allow 16 new firefighters for the Spa City. The money will come from a new federal...
New York State Is One Step Closer To Banning Use Of Gas To Heat Your Home
New York State is moving closer to banning the use of fossil fuels to heat homes. The Climate Action Council approved the state's plans to phase out the use of oil, propane, and natural gas furnaces yesterday, Monday, December 19, 2022. In just two years, starting in 2025, all new...
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
"Significant concerns" to a widespread change in energy policy in NYS
New York State’s Climate Action Council Monday approved a scoping plan that would see drastic changes in homes and businesses all over WNY. “We expressed significant concerns about a number of issues,” said Dottie Gallagher of the Partnership.
New York State Electric and Gas receives approval for $98M funding request
A $98 million funding request by New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) to develop transmission projects was approved by the New York State Public Service Commission on Dec. 15. The funding will be ... Read More » The post New York State Electric and Gas receives approval for $98M funding request appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State
If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?
The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
newyorkupstate.com
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Bill to Ban Holiday Hunting
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have allowed upstate New York Counties to ban holiday hunting. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, the bill would have allowed upstate New York counties to opt out of the holiday hunt season. The holiday hunt season runs from December 26 to January 1 and covers counties in the Southern Zone, which includes Southern Tier counties. It gives hunters an extra week of the hunting season and it gives younger hunters the chance to hunt during the winter break from school.
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
The new year is just a few weeks away.
Strongest Storm in a Generation for New York on Christmas Weekend
While New York state and surrounding states will get a break from the wind, rain and snow for the next two days, that all changes by Thursday, as we will likely see a historic storm for the Christmas holiday. There's a major winter storm coming to much of the United...
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
Comments / 12