Nell Nolan: La. Museum Foundation Founders Ball, Hermann-Grima+Gallier Historic Houses, Society Gala, Good Shepherd Gala, Boy Scouts luncheon 2022
For the fourth year, The Louisiana Museum Foundation presented its Founders Ball at the Cabildo, bannering it “Creole New Orleans, Honey!”: The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins.” A painting of his, titled “Creole New Orleans, Honey!” that featured two standing adults and a child with St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytere in the background, graced the program’s cover and served as the featured auction item. Art patrons Richard and Sarah Freeman were the highest bidders. Additional art, and other enticements (such as a French Quarter Pontalba Weekend Getaway) figured on the online auction.
Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System
Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
$10.8 million budget change vetoed by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper
Calling budget changes made by the St. Tammany Parish Council "fiefdom management," Parish President Mike Cooper said Tuesday he's vetoed a line item that directed almost $11 million to individual council districts for unidentified projects and wants to restore funding it cut for larger initiatives he proposed. The Parish Council...
Bicyclist, motorist killed in separate crashes in St. Bernard, Plaquemines parishes
Two people, including a bicyclist, were killed in separate crashes in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes Monday, State Police said. The investigation continues in both crashes and results of routine toxicology tests are pending, State Police said. Michael Charles Scott, 55, of Meraux, was riding a bicycle eastbound on the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish: State Police
A motorist was killed when an 18-wheeler slammed into the back of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish early Sunday morning, causing the car to catch fire, State Police said. Authorities have not yet identified the victim, who was driving the disabled car, according to Trooper...
Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
John Bel Edwards says he has no regrets about his actions after Ronald Greene's death
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that...
