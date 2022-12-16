For the fourth year, The Louisiana Museum Foundation presented its Founders Ball at the Cabildo, bannering it “Creole New Orleans, Honey!”: The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins.” A painting of his, titled “Creole New Orleans, Honey!” that featured two standing adults and a child with St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytere in the background, graced the program’s cover and served as the featured auction item. Art patrons Richard and Sarah Freeman were the highest bidders. Additional art, and other enticements (such as a French Quarter Pontalba Weekend Getaway) figured on the online auction.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO