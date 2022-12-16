ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: La. Museum Foundation Founders Ball, Hermann-Grima+Gallier Historic Houses, Society Gala, Good Shepherd Gala, Boy Scouts luncheon 2022

For the fourth year, The Louisiana Museum Foundation presented its Founders Ball at the Cabildo, bannering it “Creole New Orleans, Honey!”: The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins.” A painting of his, titled “Creole New Orleans, Honey!” that featured two standing adults and a child with St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytere in the background, graced the program’s cover and served as the featured auction item. Art patrons Richard and Sarah Freeman were the highest bidders. Additional art, and other enticements (such as a French Quarter Pontalba Weekend Getaway) figured on the online auction.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System

Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington

After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA

