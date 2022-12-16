Read full article on original website
Wednesday Morning News Roundup
San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Man shot and killed near busy San Francisco BART station plaza
Two suspects are at large, a BART spokesperson told SFGATE.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
A week before holidays, SFUSD tells 750 workers they might've been overpaid
"It's a gut punch," an SFUSD teacher said. "There's no confidence they're paying us correctly."
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
Spare the Air alert issued for the Bay Area on Monday
Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF
ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
Chp Reports Fatality Along Route 37
VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Sunday along westbound State Route 37 in Vallejo just west of the Mare Island on-ramp. The CHP responded to a 3:37 a.m. report of a prone person on the right side of the westbound lanes. No further details were immediately...
Fatal Wreck Sunday Morning Leaves 1 Dead
One person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87. A 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off...
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
Police Arrest Suspect In Sextortion Scheme That Led To Teen's Suicide
SAN JOSE (BCN) A Southern California man is in custody for allegedly taking part in a financial sextortion scheme that played a role in the suicide of a San Jose teen, police said Monday. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Thursday in Van Nuys by Los Angeles police following an investigation...
Here's how much Bay Area temperatures are expected to increase this week
The Bay Area has been in the grips of a cold weather spell for more than a week.
