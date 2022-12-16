ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Wednesday Morning News Roundup

San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit

Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department.  Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Spare the Air alert issued for the Bay Area on Monday

Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
SFGate

Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF

ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

Chp Reports Fatality Along Route 37

VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Sunday along westbound State Route 37 in Vallejo just west of the Mare Island on-ramp. The CHP responded to a 3:37 a.m. report of a prone person on the right side of the westbound lanes. No further details were immediately...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Fatal Wreck Sunday Morning Leaves 1 Dead

One person died in a traffic collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Route 85, just south of State Route 87. A 2017 Alfa Romeo veered off...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

154-year-old California university to close next year

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Sextortion Scheme That Led To Teen's Suicide

SAN JOSE (BCN) A Southern California man is in custody for allegedly taking part in a financial sextortion scheme that played a role in the suicide of a San Jose teen, police said Monday. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Thursday in Van Nuys by Los Angeles police following an investigation...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy