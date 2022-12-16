Following the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) order, the settlement money is set to be used to provide refunds to Fortnite players in the US. Here's what you need to know. A recent federal court order filed by the Department of Justice, on behalf of the FTC, has ordered Fornite developer Epic Games to pay roughly $520 million in relief over allegations that the company has violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and used "design tricks" or dark patterns that made millions of players make unwanted purchases.

