CLOUDS RETURN TODAY: Temperatures are below freezing across most of Alabama early this morning with a fair sky. Clouds increase today ahead of a disturbance that will bring some light rain to the state late this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow. It is possible a few ice pellets could be mixed in with the rain as it initially falls, but if that happens there will be no impact. The most widespread rain will be over the southern half of the state… the high today will be in the upper 40s, followed by mid 40s tomorrow.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO