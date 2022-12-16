Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Dry Tomorrow; Brutal Cold Arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: This has been a cold, cloudy, wet day for Alabama, and rain continues to fall this afternoon mainly along and south of I-20. Rain will end this evening as a disturbance in the northern Gulf moves northeast. Temperatures are in the 40-45 degree range for most communities this afternoon; the average high for Birmingham on December 20 is 56.
alabamawx.com
Rain At Times Through Tomorrow; Frigid, Arctic Air Arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: Light rain is moving into Alabama this afternoon; some sleet was mixed with the rain as it started to fall over parts of West Alabama earlier this afternoon. Expect periods of rain through tomorrow; the most widespread rain will be over the southern half of the state… amounts should be generally under 1/2 inch. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold through tomorrow.
alabamawx.com
Light Rain At Times Today; Bitterly Cold Arctic Air Arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: We have areas of light rain across most of Alabama early this morning with temperatures generally in the low 40s. Expect some light rain at times through the day with a cloudy sky… temperatures hold in the 42-46 degree range. Then, tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures reach the low to mid 50s.
alabamawx.com
Christmas Cold Wave Update (Sunday Evening)
CHRISTMAS COLD WAVE: A bitterly cold, Arctic airmass will invade the Deep South Thursday night, and will persist through the Christmas weekend. Here are some important points as of Sunday morning:. *Ahead of the Arctic front, some rain is likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. As cold air rushes into...
alabamawx.com
Some Light Rain Later Today/Tonight/Tomorrow; Arctic Blast Friday
CLOUDS RETURN TODAY: Temperatures are below freezing across most of Alabama early this morning with a fair sky. Clouds increase today ahead of a disturbance that will bring some light rain to the state late this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow. It is possible a few ice pellets could be mixed in with the rain as it initially falls, but if that happens there will be no impact. The most widespread rain will be over the southern half of the state… the high today will be in the upper 40s, followed by mid 40s tomorrow.
alabamawx.com
Alabama’s Coldest Air Since January 2018 On Its Way
The coldest air since January is heading for Alabama it appears, just in time for Christmas. Could there be some wintry precipitation? Always a chance when we get cold weather in the Deep South, but it is harder to make it happen than you think! Let’s get to work…
alabamawx.com
