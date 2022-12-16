Read full article on original website
Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline after one of the largest onshore spills saw 14,000 barrels leak into a Kansas creek
TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline which ships crude from Alberta to the US. It halted operations after 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas. US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is investigating the leak. Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline —...
Biden begins to refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Keystone Pipeline leak prompts new emergency exchange
The Biden administration announced plans Friday to provide nearly 2 million barrels of oil to refineries through an emergency exchange and simultaneously begin efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve early next year.
Washington Examiner
Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas to rank among largest in US this decade
A leak along the Keystone oil pipeline discovered in Kansas this week is poised to be one of the largest onshore crude disasters of the decade and could threaten oil deliveries to the United States at a time when markets have already been strained. Pipeline operators were forced to order...
eenews.net
Gas for coal? Debate rages on as electric companies invest.
Some of the largest coal-burning power plants in the nation are being fast-tracked for retirement and replaced in part by cheaper, cleaner renewable energy — a trend that should accelerate following enactment of landmark federal climate legislation. But in saying goodbye to coal, utilities like DTE Energy Co. and...
eenews.net
N.Y. adopts cap and trade as a pillar of climate action
Sales of gasoline powered cars would be banned in 2035, natural gas hookups in new homes would be prohibited starting in 2025 and a statewide cap and trade program would be implemented by the end of the decade under the recommendations approved by a New York climate committee Monday. The...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration has released a guidebook for the Inflation Reduction Act that outlines how certain clean energy and climate programs should be executed.
Today, the White House released the first edition of a new resource titled Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action, which provides clear descriptions of the law’s tax incentives and funding programs to build a clean energy economy, lower energy costs, tackle climate change, and reduce harmful pollution. The Guidebook will help state, local, territorial, and Tribal leaders, the private sector, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and communities better understand how they can benefit from these investments and unlock the full potential of the law. The Guidebook walks through the law program-by-program and provides background on each program’s purpose, eligibility requirements, period of availability, and other key details.
Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial
The operator of Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant says it plans to switch to a different waste handling method to comply with a federal order to stop using an on-site coal ash pond. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month denied a request by the James M. Gavin Power Plant for extra time to comply […] The post Ohio’s largest coal plant to change coal ash handling after U.S. EPA denial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
Regulators order Keystone Pipeline to investigate after 14,000 gallons spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal regulators have ordered operators to temporarily shut down part of the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas after it spilled 14,000 barrels of crude oil. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order, its strictest enforcement, Thursday evening. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Burrigieg said […] The post Regulators order Keystone Pipeline to investigate after 14,000 gallons spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
An oil spill in a creek in northeast Kansas this week is the largest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
US News and World Report
Keystone Spill Prompts Scrutiny of Permit Allowing Pipeline to Run Faster
WINNIPEG/CALGARY (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines. Keystone is responsible for three spills of at...
eenews.net
U.S. climate aid pledge runs into Capitol Hill reality
The United States agreed at last month’s climate talks to support a new form of aid for countries losing lives and livelihoods to climate-fueled disasters, but the latest spending fight in Congress shows how difficult it will be to live up to that commitment. The $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration has undertaken more than 100 moves in 2022 to enhance energy efficiency regulations and help families save money.
Department of Energy Proposes New Lightbulb Efficiency Rule. Today, the White House and the Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has surpassed its goal to take 100 actions in 2022 to strengthen energy efficiency standards for a range of appliances and equipment to lower costs for American families. These new standards advanced by the Biden-Harris Administration will help save the average family at least $100 annually through lower energy bills.
eenews.net
Greens press for executive action after Manchin bill falls
Environmental groups are urging the Biden administration to take executive actions to speed the deployment of clean energy and electric transmission infrastructure after Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting overhaul failed in the Senate last week. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, the League of Conservation Voters and...
eenews.net
Congress lines up PFAS help for farmers
The $1.7 trillion spending bill up for consideration in Congress this week would offer some relief to farmers whose land, crops and animals have been contaminated with “forever” chemicals. House and Senate appropriators agreed to devote $5 million to help farms test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or...
eenews.net
How Democratic dissension sunk landmark EJ bill
A last-ditch push by House Democrats to pass a sweeping environmental justice bill appears to have ground to a halt. “We tried,” said Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee who championed H.R. 2021, the “Environmental Justice for All Act,” alongside the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.). “The last three weeks were nothing but negotiating.”
eenews.net
Climate-focused agriculture bill hitches ride on omnibus
A bill to help farmers measure and verify greenhouse gas reductions was included in an omnibus spending package released early Tuesday morning. House Republican aides said the agreement on the “Growing Climate Solutions Act” takes into account the demands of the incoming chair of the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, who’d sought what he called a more farmer-friendly approach to the measure’s proposed network of third-party conservation vendors.
The domino effect of President Biden’s war on oil and gas
From halting pipeline construction to curtailing America’s domestic energy production on public lands; from begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil while shoveling billions of taxpayer dollars to expensive, intermittent “green” energy — the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policy decisions have underscored their commitment to the war on America’s oil and gas industry. But the…
US News and World Report
A Trail of Oil: Keystone Pipeline's History of Oil Spills
(Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian...
CNBC
Biden unveils stricter emissions rules for heavy-duty trucks
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced stricter standards on smog-forming emissions from trucks, vans and buses starting in the 2027 model year. The new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency are more than 80% stronger than current rules and are the first update to clean air standards for heavy-duty vehicles in more than 20 years.
