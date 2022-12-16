Read full article on original website
KSLA
Salvation Army opening warming shelter in Texarkana ahead of sub-freezing temps
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Salvation Army in Texarkana is doing what it can to prepare for several days of sub-freezing temps in east Texas. The shelter in Texarkana, located at 400 E 4th St. in Texarkana, Ark., is always open to men, women, and families in need of shelter, officials say.
Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?
Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
hopeprescott.com
TYSON FOODS MAKES LARGE DONATION TO THE ROC ANGELS CHRISTMAS DRIVE FOR 15 TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Tyson Foods of Hope are pictured with a mountain of donated toys, clothes, blankets,. coats, and toiletries. The donation was made by the management and team members of. Tyson Foods for the 15th consecutive year. This year, Tyson raised more than $8,700 in. drive which will help the ROC Angels...
KSLA
Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Some Texarkana, Ark. students received a special envelope Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the Christmas break began... and it wasn’t their report cards. “Christmas is a time that you want students to be happy and merry, and this is an opportunity for us to bring joy to those kiddos,” said Kendrix Smith, principal of Arkansas Middle School.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. Wake Village police...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville City Council passes the 2023 budget
On Monday the Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting. Finance Director Kimberly Green gave a report on revenue and expenditures for the month of November. Code Enforcement Officer David Riggs presented ordinance 975 and ordinance 663 for permitting purposes to the council. The City of Nashville passed ordinance...
KXII.com
Man pinned, injured after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A driver was pinned after he ran off the road and overturned his vehicle in Garvin Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old James Dale Butler, of Idabel, was headed southbound on Golden Road when he ran his vehicle off the road, struck an embankment, and crossed Holly Creek Road. The vehicle overturned and Butler was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department and the Garvin Volunteer Fire Department.
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS St. Michael Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III
(TEXARKANA) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announces the addition of Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III working alongside the highly trained orthopedic surgery team at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic -Orthopedics. “Early on, I realized I wanted to take care of athletes and began a...
KSLA
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 7:41 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Ark. Officers were given information about the theft and then came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Little Rock man charged in Pike County on drug charges
On November 25th, Pike County Deputy Chance Reid conducted a traffic stop after running a license plate through Pike County Dispatch that expired in 2021. The suspect was identified as 46 year old William Bailey of Little Rock. As reported, Deputy Reid stated that Bailey was acting nervous so he...
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Howard County Quorum Court passes the 2023 budget
On Monday afternoon, the Howard County Quorum Court approved an ordinance to establish the annual operating budget for 2023. Treasurer Sherri Mixon reported she will transfer $200,000 from the general reserve fund to the Contingency Fund. Mixon also discussed the Rescue Plan Fund and sales tax. The Justices of the...
KSLA
Texas A&M University-Texarkana president announces her retirement
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer notified her faculty members, staffers and students Tuesday that she plans to retire in the summer of 2023. “This announcement is truly bittersweet,” Cutrer said. “I love this university. I love our students. And I love working in...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Wescott signs to compete in shooting sports for UA Cossatot
Friday, December 16, four Nashville High School student-athletes signed a National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college, while pursuing their degrees. Journey Pope signed with the University of the Ozarks to play tennis. Miller Goff signed with Ouachita Baptist University to run track. Wade Wescott signed...
arkadelphian.com
Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes
Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
