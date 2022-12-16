ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Springs, AR

KSLA

Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Some Texarkana, Ark. students received a special envelope Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the Christmas break began... and it wasn’t their report cards. “Christmas is a time that you want students to be happy and merry, and this is an opportunity for us to bring joy to those kiddos,” said Kendrix Smith, principal of Arkansas Middle School.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning out for Four State region

South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Overturned truck shuts down traffic

According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. Wake Village police...
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Nashville City Council passes the 2023 budget

On Monday the Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting. Finance Director Kimberly Green gave a report on revenue and expenditures for the month of November. Code Enforcement Officer David Riggs presented ordinance 975 and ordinance 663 for permitting purposes to the council. The City of Nashville passed ordinance...
NASHVILLE, AR
KXII.com

Man pinned, injured after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A driver was pinned after he ran off the road and overturned his vehicle in Garvin Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old James Dale Butler, of Idabel, was headed southbound on Golden Road when he ran his vehicle off the road, struck an embankment, and crossed Holly Creek Road. The vehicle overturned and Butler was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department and the Garvin Volunteer Fire Department.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
southwestarkansasradio.com

Little Rock man charged in Pike County on drug charges

On November 25th, Pike County Deputy Chance Reid conducted a traffic stop after running a license plate through Pike County Dispatch that expired in 2021. The suspect was identified as 46 year old William Bailey of Little Rock. As reported, Deputy Reid stated that Bailey was acting nervous so he...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
TEXARKANA, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Howard County Quorum Court passes the 2023 budget

On Monday afternoon, the Howard County Quorum Court approved an ordinance to establish the annual operating budget for 2023. Treasurer Sherri Mixon reported she will transfer $200,000 from the general reserve fund to the Contingency Fund. Mixon also discussed the Rescue Plan Fund and sales tax. The Justices of the...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Texas A&M University-Texarkana president announces her retirement

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer notified her faculty members, staffers and students Tuesday that she plans to retire in the summer of 2023. “This announcement is truly bittersweet,” Cutrer said. “I love this university. I love our students. And I love working in...
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Wescott signs to compete in shooting sports for UA Cossatot

Friday, December 16, four Nashville High School student-athletes signed a National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college, while pursuing their degrees. Journey Pope signed with the University of the Ozarks to play tennis. Miller Goff signed with Ouachita Baptist University to run track. Wade Wescott signed...
NASHVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes

Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
GLENWOOD, AR

