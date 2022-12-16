Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
impact601.com
Mississippi St. 83, Old Dominion 47
OLD DOMINION (8-4) Young 4-10 2-2 10, Duckett 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 1-7 1-2 4, Dickens 5-14 1-2 14, McLaughlin 1-10 0-0 2, Fontana 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Angeles 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 18-62 7-10 47.
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Caleb Bryant, DL out of Mississippi, announces SEC commitment
Caleb Bryant has made the call and the 3-star defensive lineman is staying in the state of Mississippi. The Vicksburg native announced on social media that he’s committing to Mississippi State. Bryant was previous committed to Utah before he re-opened his recruitment in August. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bryant is...
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, eight, four; FB: nine) (one, five, seven; FB: four) (five, zero, nine, five; FB: nine) (eight, one, seven, two; FB: four) Match 5. 04-06-09-24-35 (four, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $82,000. Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier:...
ourmshome.com
Class 4A All-State: Moss Point’s Brown tops defense
The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently released its annual All-State teams as selected by member coaches in all six classifications in the state. The “Southern Six” was well represented in all of the top three classifications, 6A-4A, and actually produced the “Overall” Player of the Year in the top two classifications as well as the Defensive Player of the year in Class 4A.
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
New scratch-off games coming to Mississippi in time for New Year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Friday, December 30, three new scratch-off games will be available at lottery retailers, just in time for the New Year. The following scratch-off games will be available: The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) officials said players still have one more chance to get on the Lucky List in the $uper $anta […]
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty-five)
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
ourmshome.com
Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022
As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10 Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 in Louisiana has resulted in the death of a 47-year-old commercial vehicle driver after the truck he was driving left the roadway, entered a wooded area, and rolled over.
breezynews.com
Hard Freeze Watch Posted
..HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 above possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Ensure that space heaters or other alternative heating sources are at least three feet from anything flammable, are not left unattended, and have sufficient ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (one, five, seven; FB: four)
‘Still blessed’: Mississippi family loses home, possessions in weekend fire
In the aftermath of a fire that destroyed his home and its contents, a Loyd Star man says he knows he is “still blessed” and that God is taking care of him and his daughter. “Thank God that me and my baby were not home,” said Kenneth “Junebug”...
Comments / 0