ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
impact601.com

Mississippi St. 83, Old Dominion 47

OLD DOMINION (8-4) Young 4-10 2-2 10, Duckett 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 1-7 1-2 4, Dickens 5-14 1-2 14, McLaughlin 1-10 0-0 2, Fontana 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Angeles 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-1 1-2 3, Totals 18-62 7-10 47.
NORFOLK, VA
impact601.com

Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss

Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Caleb Bryant, DL out of Mississippi, announces SEC commitment

Caleb Bryant has made the call and the 3-star defensive lineman is staying in the state of Mississippi. The Vicksburg native announced on social media that he’s committing to Mississippi State. Bryant was previous committed to Utah before he re-opened his recruitment in August. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bryant is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, eight, four; FB: nine) (one, five, seven; FB: four) (five, zero, nine, five; FB: nine) (eight, one, seven, two; FB: four) Match 5. 04-06-09-24-35 (four, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $82,000. Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Class 4A All-State: Moss Point’s Brown tops defense

The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently released its annual All-State teams as selected by member coaches in all six classifications in the state. The “Southern Six” was well represented in all of the top three classifications, 6A-4A, and actually produced the “Overall” Player of the Year in the top two classifications as well as the Defensive Player of the year in Class 4A.
MOSS POINT, MS
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

New scratch-off games coming to Mississippi in time for New Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Friday, December 30, three new scratch-off games will be available at lottery retailers, just in time for the New Year. The following scratch-off games will be available: The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) officials said players still have one more chance to get on the Lucky List in the $uper $anta […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, six, nine, twenty-four, thirty-five)
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022

As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Hard Freeze Watch Posted

..HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 above possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Ensure that space heaters or other alternative heating sources are at least three feet from anything flammable, are not left unattended, and have sufficient ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy