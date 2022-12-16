Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Calm, dry weather for this holiday week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we continue into our holiday week, dry weather is sticking with us. We're between 2 and 5 cooler than yesterday this morning. But we'll end up a few degrees above normal with a few clouds in our sky. Temperatures are going to steadily increase...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will moderate this weekend but still be slightly below normal for most locales. A weak and moisture starved weather system is expected to move through the area Sunday, however it may have enough to produce a shower or two east of Tucson. This will be followed by warming temperatures next week with dry conditions.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
Pedestrian killed on Flowing Wells Road Tuesday
Tucson police responded to a deadly wreck in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road. Police say Flowing Wells would be shut down between Knox and Roger for the next several hours.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – Parade of Lights
For almost 3 decades Tucson has had a Parade of Lights to celebrate the holiday season. After a 2 year absence it is back!. One group had restored fire trucks which were impressive with their size and decorating. From 1962 until 1977 the Checker Cab Company built these ‘airporter’ cars....
KGUN 9
B&B Cactus Farm is a desert wonderland
B&B Cactus Farm is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Free mini saguaro if you mention The Morning Blend!
KOLD-TV
Crash involving semi closes I-10 westbound in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is closed after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264. Authorities say an Amazon semitruck was headed east, near Craycroft, on I-10...
Section 8 Waitlist opens two weeks from Tuesday
A single mother who plans on applying for Section 8 spoke to the struggles of applying in the past and comments on the new process.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
KOLD-TV
“It would change my life”: Section 8 waitlist in Tucson to open in two weeks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People across Tucson have waited years for the Section 8 waitlist to open and in just two weeks, they will be able to finally apply for assistance. It’s been about five years since the waitlist for the City of Tucson public housing and Section...
insideradio.com
KWCX Tucson To Convert To Non-Comm After $1.1M Sale To Relevant Radio Closes.
Relevant Radio has closed a $1.1 million deal to acquire a Class A FM and companion FM translator in the Tucson AZ market. The religious broadcaster on Friday picked up the keys for KWCX (104.9) and the Tucson-licensed translator K285DL at 104.9 FM from seller Todd Robinson. KWCX recently moved from Willcox, AZ to Tanque Verde, AZ which is within the Tucson market. Robinson bought the Class A FM from CSVJ in November 2020. Robinson picked up the translator as part of a deal with Lotus Communications in August.
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
Newborn baby found in vacant lot on Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates
The Tucson Police Department found a newborn baby in a vacant lot at Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates
KOLD-TV
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive. No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13...
KOLD-TV
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
TEP: Nearly 4,000 customers experiencing power outage near Ajo Way
Tucson Electric Power says nearly 4,000 customers are out of service due to a power outage near W. Ajo Way.
KOLD-TV
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The OVPD said a black pickup truck...
Wildcats, Sun Devils both in AP rankings for 1st time since 2018
The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are both in the top 25 of The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings for the first time since Feb. 12, 2018. No. 5 Arizona (10-1) rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday before taking a top-10 showdown Saturday against then-No. 6 Tennessee. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 last week.
