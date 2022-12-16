Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa

It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours.

According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.

About 45 minutes later, police were called to the scene after a car drove off the road, crashed into a parked car and knocked down a light police. Police say that driver was cited for driving too fast.

20 minutes after the second crash, OHP Troopers responded to another call involving a woman who crashed into an exit sign along I-244 at the Yale exit. Troopers say the woman likely fell asleep at the wheel. She was not injured in the crash.