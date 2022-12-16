Friday, December 16, four Nashville High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college, while pursuing their degrees. Journey Pope signed with the University of the Ozarks to play tennis. Miller Goff signed with Ouachita Baptist University to run track. Wade Wescott signed with UA Cossatot to compete on the school’s shooting sports team. And, Sloan Perrin signed with Harding University to play football.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO