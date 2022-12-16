Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Phoenix a Good Place to Find a Job?Evan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
18-year-old arrested in May fatal shooting at Phoenix house party
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year at a Phoenix house party, authorities said Monday. Jacob Salinas was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Salinas...
KTAR.com
Teenage boy kidnapped, man shot in overnight Phoenix home invasion
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was kidnapped and a man was shot in an overnight home invasion in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police...
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
KTAR.com
Glendale police seek witnesses after man killed over weekend
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help during its investigation into a weekend homicide case. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Bethany Home Road and 67th Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a victim in the backyard of a residence, police said.
KTAR.com
Missing Phoenix man with cognitive issues found safe; Silver Alert canceled
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man was canceled after he was found safe, authorities said early Tuesday. Raul Castro Lopezlira, 91, was evaluated by medical personnel as a precaution, the Phoenix Police Department said. Lopezlira was reported missing Monday afternoon, last seen near 32nd Street...
KTAR.com
Arizona DPS troopers find body on Loop 101 Agua Fria at Peoria Avenue
PHOENIX – A woman was killed in an apparent hit-and-run at a West Valley freeway exit early Monday, authorities said. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found the 33-year-old Peoria woman’s body near the southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. Troopers said in an...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for an 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving a maroon 2012...
KTAR.com
Phoenix boy hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by car, pinned underneath
PHOENIX – A child in Phoenix was hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a car Monday night, first responders said. The 11-year-old boy was pinned under the car after the collision near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email. Crews...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled after missing 86-year-old woman found safe
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday after a missing 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix was found safe, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving...
KTAR.com
Glendale firefighter dies after yearlong battle with brain cancer
PHOENIX — Veteran Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl died Monday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, the city announced. “Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother, Mark”, Capt. Ashley Losch, Glendale Fire Department public information officer, said in a press release. Fowl...
KTAR.com
PHX Sky Train extension at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opens to public
PHOENIX — The final phase of the PHX Sky Train at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport opened Tuesday, connecting the terminals to the car rental center. The 2.5-mile extension adds two stations to the free PHX Sky Train: Rental Car Center Station and 24th Street Station. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego,...
KTAR.com
Here’s what we know about Republican Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge denied motions to dismiss Kari Lake’s lawsuit disputing her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs in a ruling issued Monday night, meaning the case can continue. However, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out eight of the 10 counts in the Republican’s...
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on luxury senior living community in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — Developers of an upscale senior living community in north Phoenix broke ground on Monday. Liv+ Union Peak, with an anticipated 145 units, will be located on the northeast corner of Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway, developers said in a press release. Leasing for residents ages 55...
KTAR.com
Arizona Autism Charter Schools wins $1 million national prize
PHOENIX — Arizona Autism Charter Schools announced Monday it won a $1 million national prize for being America’s most innovative and effective educational organization. The Yass Prize, considered prestigious and education’s largest award, grants the education provider whose program provides effective and lasting educational experience with a clear path to success, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Billy Idol, Megadeth among Arizona Bike Week headliners in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Rocker Billy Idol and metal veterans Megadeth are among the headline acts lined up for the RockYard Concert Series at Scottsdale’s Arizona Bike Week 2023. The five-day motorcycle rally is set for March 29-April 2 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The four-night concert series kicks off March...
KTAR.com
The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly to headline SI Super Bowl weekend party
PHOENIX — The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly will headline the Sports Illustrated The Party event at Scottsdale during Super Bowl weekend. The event will be held at Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11, event organizers said Monday. Presale tickets to the event will be available Wednesday at 10...
KTAR.com
Mesa-based Angry Crab Shack to debut international location in London
PHOENIX — Mesa-based Angry Crab Shack announced Monday it will open its first international location in London next year. The 2,000-square-foot store will be adjacent to Leicester Square at 19A Rupert Street, according to a press release. Mason and M Limited is set to open and operate the international...
KTAR.com
Industrial buildings to replace Big Surf Water Park land in Tempe
PHOENIX — The land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe will be turned into industrial buildings, the city announced. The land located near McClintock Road just north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be split into three different lots, with one-story buildings on each lot.
KTAR.com
Optima gets approval for $1B luxury mixed-use community in north Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Luxury residential developer Optima announced Tuesday plans to move forward with a $1 billion sustainable, mixed-use community in north Scottsdale. After receiving city approval, plans to break ground on Optima McDowell Mountain Village are set for the spring or summer of next year, developers said in a press release.
Comments / 0