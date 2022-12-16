ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city’s police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
DURHAM, NC
Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Fire burns at house on Pennock Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — On Wednesday after 2:30 a.m., the Durham Fire Department (DFD) responded to a house fire at 1602 Pennock Rd. Flames could be seen coming from the right rear corner of the home. The major portion of the fire was brought under control within a few minutes...
DURHAM, NC
Leesville Road upsets #16 Holly Springs in non-conference showdown

Raleigh, N.C. — The Leesville Road Pride's basketball team took down Holly Springs in a non-conference showdown on Tuesday night by a score of 65-63. Leesville Road represents the Cap 6 Conference while Holly Springs represents the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference. Holly Springs was ranked as the No. 16 team in the state in HighSchoolOT's statewide top 25.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
CLAYTON, NC
5 events to help celebrate Winter Solstice

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — December 21st marks the Winter Solstice for our part of the world. It’s the day we have the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year. There are a few places hosting Winter Solstice events for families. The Hillsborough Arts Council hosts...
RALEIGH, NC
