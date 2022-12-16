Read full article on original website
Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city’s police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
Booze It & Lose It: How law enforcement across NC are keeping roads safe from impaired drivers
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy, a 911 dispatcher and her son and a bicyclist were all killed within weeks of each other - all by drunk drivers. The string of high-profile deaths comes as law enforcement cracks down on DWIs. WRAL News wanted to know how this year’s...
Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
Fire burns at house on Pennock Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — On Wednesday after 2:30 a.m., the Durham Fire Department (DFD) responded to a house fire at 1602 Pennock Rd. Flames could be seen coming from the right rear corner of the home. The major portion of the fire was brought under control within a few minutes...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Holly Springs neighborhood
A Holly Springs official said Tuesday night that police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood there. Residents in the Cobalt Creek Way neighborhood told WRAL News they heard 4 gunshots Tuesday night. The details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. It's not clear at this time...
NC police, Durham city employees come together to support officer fighting cancer
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. For seven years Officer Justin Siek has carried a badge to serve and protect. He’s also carrying a burden inside; He’s battling stage four oral cancer....
I-440 reopens in Raleigh after 4-car crash near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 440 at Capital Boulevard closed multiple lanes Tuesday, causing heavy delays for the morning commute. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 10 for Wake Forest Road. The lanes reopened by 8 a.m. Four cars appeared...
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Holly Springs neighborhood
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Holly Springs, leaving one person dead. Residents in the Cobalt Creek Way neighborhood said they heard four gunshots Tuesday night. After 9:30 p.m. Holly Springs officers responded to a call about someone acting erratically, verbally threatening residents and blocking...
'He is our hero': Colleague describes how attorney killed in Goldsboro murder-suicide ambushed shooter in daring act
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. On...
Labor of love: Clayton man, 25, fills yard with hundreds of Christmas statues
CLAYTON, N.C. — Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage statues, Christmas inflatables and strands of lights. Faler has been collecting Christmas decorations since he was 17, and he doesn't plan to ever stop. For Faler, who moved...
Traffic ticket or gift card? Raleigh police team with Advance Auto Parts to help drivers in need
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police officers can now help to take the sting out of minor vehicle violations like a burned out turn signal or license plate lamp light. A partnership with Advance Auto Parts means officers can help drivers save a few dollars on repairs. Danese, a customer,...
Antisemitic sign spotted along US 1 in Moore County on first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. A sign was found hanging on the NC Highway 690 bridge over US 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic language...
Leesville Road upsets #16 Holly Springs in non-conference showdown
Raleigh, N.C. — The Leesville Road Pride's basketball team took down Holly Springs in a non-conference showdown on Tuesday night by a score of 65-63. Leesville Road represents the Cap 6 Conference while Holly Springs represents the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference. Holly Springs was ranked as the No. 16 team in the state in HighSchoolOT's statewide top 25.
Family of 3, including baby, survives rollover crash on US 70 in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Three people, including a baby, are safe Monday after their car overturned on Old U.S. Highway 70. The crash occurred after 1 a.m. near Shotwell Road, close to downtown Clayton,. Although the car flipped, deputies told WRAL News a man, woman and baby were not injured...
String of assaults at Vance County jail has sheriff concerned, asking commissioners for help
VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Vance County Sheriff is calling it a crisis and pleading for help after three assaults in the jail in just one month. One of the assaults was so serious the inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame has...
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
Attention shoppers: Price scanner errors can hurt your wallet
RALEIGH, N.C. — When you’re out holiday shopping, double check that the price you’re paying it’s the price listed. More than 50 stores in North Carolina were recently fined for price scanning errors. Five On Your Side's Keely Arthur breaks down the stores in our area...
5 events to help celebrate Winter Solstice
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — December 21st marks the Winter Solstice for our part of the world. It’s the day we have the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year. There are a few places hosting Winter Solstice events for families. The Hillsborough Arts Council hosts...
'It's outrageous:' 16-year-old girl found shot in her car near Henderson playground
A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. Police say they found Krystal Gray inside a silver Acura SUV, parked near a playground at the intersection of Montgomery and College Street around 7 p.m. Gray was taken to the hospital, where...
