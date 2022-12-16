ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Deyon "Smoke" Bouie: Connections with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hY0TO_0jklIlSE00

Texas A&M Aggie Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and is now looking for a new destination. Bouie was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class and will receive a lot of interest from schools with him now in the portal.

At one point during his recruitment, Bouie was verbally committed to the Bulldogs and remained committed for eight months. He then decomitted from Georgia and reopened his recruitment several months before early national signing day.

The Bulldogs remained in the mix. Many thought Bouie would recommit to Georgia and sign his letter of intent to play his college career in Athens as he took an unofficial visit to Georgia in early October, but ended up joining the Aggies' historical 2022 recruiting class.

Coming out of high school, Bouie was listed as a four-star recruit, rated as the seventh-best player in the state of Georgia and 47th overall in the country by 247. In his one season at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in just three games as a true freshman.

The highly-touted defensive back is originally from Bainbridge, Georgia so perhaps a return to home is the next step in Bouie's college career. With how involved the Bulldogs were in his original recruitment there might be a chance that he comes full circle and suits up for the Dawgs next season.

Early national signing day is right around the corner and Kirby Smart and his staff will look to start closing out their 2023 class while also testing the waters in the transfer portal. Georgia has already shown interest in several players that have entered the portal this year and Bouie might be another one added into the mix considering his previous connections with the program.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

AJ Harris Signs with Georgia

2023 defensive back AJ Harris has officially signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Georgia.  Harris has been committed to the Bulldogs since June of this year and now officially joins Georgia's 2023 recruiting class. He is ranked as the second-best defensive back prospect in ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Tyler Williams Signs with Georgia

2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  Williams is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247. He is ranked as the 15th-best wide receiver in the nation and the 22nd-best player in the state of ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Yazeed Haynes Signs with Georgia

2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  Haynes is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports. According to the recruiting website, he is also ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Joenel Aguero Signs with Georgia

2023 safety Joenel Aguero has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  According to 247Sports, Aguero is a 4-star prospect. He is also listed as the second-best safety in the country, the second-best player in the state of Massachusetts ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

LIVE: NSD Brings the Latest Stars for Georgia

Early national signing day was brought to college football in December of 2017, providing the class of 2018 the opportunity to sign and enroll early at the school they intend to play college football.  What was originally intended to be a clause for just a handful of players, has now turned ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul

Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. So, ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From 1 SEC Program To Another

Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed executed an SEC West commitment flip on Monday night. Reed, who had been committed to Ole Miss since April, decommitted from the Rebels before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy star took an official visit to College Station over the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
DawgsDaily

WATCH: George Pickens Makes Another Insane Catch

Several former Georgia players have been balling out in their rookie seasons in the NFL this year, but none have been as impressive as George Pickens. He has become a viral sensation during his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers for consistently making eye-popping catches.  This week, he ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy