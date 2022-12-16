Deyon "Smoke" Bouie: Connections with Georgia

Texas A&M Aggie Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and is now looking for a new destination. Bouie was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class and will receive a lot of interest from schools with him now in the portal.

At one point during his recruitment, Bouie was verbally committed to the Bulldogs and remained committed for eight months. He then decomitted from Georgia and reopened his recruitment several months before early national signing day.

The Bulldogs remained in the mix. Many thought Bouie would recommit to Georgia and sign his letter of intent to play his college career in Athens as he took an unofficial visit to Georgia in early October, but ended up joining the Aggies' historical 2022 recruiting class.

Coming out of high school, Bouie was listed as a four-star recruit, rated as the seventh-best player in the state of Georgia and 47th overall in the country by 247. In his one season at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in just three games as a true freshman.

The highly-touted defensive back is originally from Bainbridge, Georgia so perhaps a return to home is the next step in Bouie's college career. With how involved the Bulldogs were in his original recruitment there might be a chance that he comes full circle and suits up for the Dawgs next season.

Early national signing day is right around the corner and Kirby Smart and his staff will look to start closing out their 2023 class while also testing the waters in the transfer portal. Georgia has already shown interest in several players that have entered the portal this year and Bouie might be another one added into the mix considering his previous connections with the program.

