Exclusive: Police recover stolen ATM after car crash in Brooklyn; suspects still on the loose
Police say ATM robbers led them on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday at East 96th Street and Church Avenue in Brownsville.
Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say
Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
pix11.com
Thief stole $4,000 worth of wigs from Bronx store: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
Shoplifter Who Made Off With $24K In Goods Nabbed In Nassau County, Police Say
An 18-year-old man who has made off with almost $24,000 in goods from numerous Long Island department stores has been captured by police. Maki Davis, age 18, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, by Nassau County Police following a six-month investigation. The larcenies, all within Nassau County began...
News 12
Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach
Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
morrisfocus.com
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
Police: Suspect wanted in connection to robbery, assault at Fulton Street store
Authorities say an employee noticed a woman trying to hide merchandise inside of her coat and leave the store without paying. When he confronted her, she hit him in the face, knocked him to the ground and fled the store.
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
K9 officer arrests carjacking suspect in Bridgeport
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Arctic Street and Noble Avenue.
Wanted Freeport Man Apprehended For Stealing From Vehicles In Roosevelt, Police Say
A man who was wanted by New York State Police was apprehended on Long Island after authorities said he stole items from vehicles. Officers received reports of a man going through vehicles and multiple vehicles damaged in Roosevelt on Soma Place and Maple Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Brazen vehicle thieves strike again in Middletown; 3 break-ins reported in 1 hour
High-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey have become increasingly brazen, with one group striking three homes in a single hour over the weekend.
Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School
A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
Police: Student stabbed by 15-year-old suspect outside Uniondale High School
The 15-year-old male suspect knocked the victim off a bicycle and began fighting.
News 12
Police looking to identify 4 people involved in assault on NJ Transit bus driver
Law enforcement officers have identified at least two of the people accused of assaulting a New Jersey Transit bus driver Saturday night in Jersey City, according to officials. That bus driver is now facing charges. He is accused of shooting at the group and injuring a 15-year-old. Authorities initially said...
Police: Man arrested for driving stolen car, attempting to steal from dealership
Police tell News 12 51-year-old Jeffrey Edsall was driving a stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven store parking lot on Main Street in Riverhead.
NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said.Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the gr…
Employees At 3 Suffolk County Businesses Sold E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors, Police Say
Three employees of separate Long Island businesses were charged after allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.The individuals were arrested at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.Officers investi…
