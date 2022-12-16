ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Thief stole $4,000 worth of wigs from Bronx store: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach

Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
morrisfocus.com

Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy