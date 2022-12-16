ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Record-Journal (Meriden, CT) Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the. that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.2% as of. 3:34 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of stocks in the benchmark...
The Associated Press

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives 5 New Contracts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues to accelerate market expansion with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) and Blue Light Emergency Communication services across multiple U.S. states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005181/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives 5 New Contracts (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW JERSEY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in record CFPB settlement

–Wells Fargo reached a record $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over a slew of consumer abuses related to auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts, the regulator announced Tuesday.– As part of the settlement, the bank agreed to pay more than $2 billion to redress consumers, in addition to a $1.7 billion civil penalty for…
InsuranceNewsNet

Economists place 70% chance for recession in 2023

Dec. 12-16 , with 38 economists responding about the chance of a recession. The median estimates see gross domestic product averaging a paltry 0.3% next year, including an annualized 0.7% decline in the second quarter and flat readings in the first and third quarters. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP, is projected to barely grow in the middle half of the year.
InsuranceNewsNet

CyberCube Announces $50 Million in Growth Capital Financing to Further Advance Cyber Risk Analytics

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CyberCube, the market leader in cyber risk analytics, today announced. in additional growth capital from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value (Morgan Stanley), with continued participation from all existing investors. Forgepoint Capital. ,. Hudson Structured Capital Management (Bermuda) Ltd. ,. MTech Capital. , and key investors...
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed concerned by risks of unregulated corner of markets

As rising interest rates shake financial markets, dangers are growing in what is known as the shadow banking system of largely unregulated institutions that provide more than half of all U.S. consumer and business credit. The Federal Reserve has lifted its benchmark lending rate this year to its highest level in 15 years, triggering a sharp decline in…
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Powell puts US pay hikes at heart of Fed’s 2023 inflation fight

Federal Reserve Chair has a new North Star to guide his fight against inflation, and it will put American paychecks at the heart of monetary policy next year. Powell says he's looking at a price-gauge that covers everything from health care and haircuts to a night in a roadside motel. Because wages are an especially big cost for those service industries, "the labor market holds the key to understanding inflation in this category," he told the.
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
InsuranceNewsNet

“Systems and Methods for Computerized Loss Scenario Modeling and Data Analytics” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220383422): Insurance Services Office Inc.

-- A patent application by the inventors Conde, Rafael ( Clifton, NJ , US); Hulett, Jim (St. Pete, FL, US); Townsend, Douglas (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Insurance Services Office Inc. (. Jersey City, New Jersey. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained by the news editors from...
InsuranceNewsNet

Developer Michael Shvo is bullish on Miami Beach

Michael Shvo, an Israeli immigrant, began his real estate career as a broker and moved into development with his firm Shvo. Over the last several years, Shvo — who in 2018 pleaded guilty to tax fraud — has been buying up premium real estate across the country.We asked Shvo why he jumped into the Miami Beach market.(Editor's note: Answers have been lightly edited for length and…
MIAMI BEACH, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy