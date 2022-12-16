ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Waking up to winter weather in NEPA

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania are waking up to wet roads, others are seeing anywhere to 6-10 inches of heavy, wet snow.

In Pocono Township, part of Route 611 near the township municipal building is clear, but wet with the rain we have coming down Friday morning.

Eyewitness News has seen multiple plow trucks out driving their routes continuing to treat the roads. PennDOT has lifted some of it’s Tier 1 restrictions that were put in place for the winter storm.

PennDOT alters speed restrictions on several highways

Restrictions were lifted on Interstate 81 north of Interstate 80, and on Interstate 80 east of Interstate 81.

The 45 mph speed reduction will remain in place until further notice in much of our area.

We spoke to one driver Friday morning who says he almost called out of work because of the icy road conditions.

“Well a lot of ice. A lot of ice. You know, even though it was plowed, it was still slushy you know so I had to drive in the grooves and really, really go slow. Really slow,” said Umar Abdul-Haqq of Tannersville.

You can stay current on the conditions of all the state roads in PA by visiting 511PA.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

WBRE

City of Scranton Mayor issues Code Blue ahead of cold weather

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Office of Mayor Paige Cognetti announced in a press release Friday, a Code Blue for the City of Scranton. According to the release, the Code Blue will be in effect Saturday, December 17, as the overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

