WKRN

Nashville names first-ever director of nightlife

There is a new man in charge of managing Nashville's "nightlife," according to the mayor's office.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

City of Spring Hill increases pay for firefighters

Fighting fires is not an easy job, but for thousands of men and women across Tennessee, it's an important one.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on "temporary pause"

The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the holiday season. The C.E.O. at Oasis Center says that it is a temporary pause, and that they lost so many staff members, it was no longer safe to operate the shelter.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

NDOT prepared for winter weather

NDOT is preparing to keep the roadways safe as dangerously cold weather makes its way to Middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City

A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville

Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Prisoner Restitution Bill

A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in Tennessee

TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Missing Lawrence County man

Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville

A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 arrested after stolen car crashes into building

Memphis Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles.
NASHVILLE, TN

