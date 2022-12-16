LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police. Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said a vehicle was parked on Northwest Dixie Avenue when a white sedan pulled up, and there was some sort of argument. Then two people in ski masks got out of the white car and opened fire, Butler said.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO