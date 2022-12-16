Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Man charged with murder in fatal September shooting, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting Sept. 3 on the Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on East 13th Street. Police investigating the scene said the victim was a man...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
News4Jax.com
JSO: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after stabbing in Longbranch neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded when they were stabbed several times in the Longbranch neighborhood late Tuesday night, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the men were roommates and the stabbing happened a little before midnight at a house on...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys makes final plea to judge to spare him death penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County man convicted of murdering two young brothers was back in court Tuesday, where a judge set a final sentencing date. A jury unanimously recommended Mark Wilson Jr. face lethal injection for killing 14-year-old Tayten Baker and his 12-year-old brother Robert in 2020.
News4Jax.com
Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
News4Jax.com
Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
News4Jax.com
5 teens shot in Lake City, expected to survive, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police. Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said a vehicle was parked on Northwest Dixie Avenue when a white sedan pulled up, and there was some sort of argument. Then two people in ski masks got out of the white car and opened fire, Butler said.
News4Jax.com
Man with face covering, carrying rifle robs gas station in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station at Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast. They released surveillance video of the man inside the store, and in it you can see him walking around with a rifle. He then walks out the front door, and runs away.
News4Jax.com
Putnam County deputy on leave after arrest following DUI crash in St. Johns County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and accused of driving under the influence. Deputy Sebastian Gryka, 39, was arrested Sunday in St. Johns County following a traffic crash in his personal vehicle, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post.
News4Jax.com
Security cam captures man who set fire to parked SUV in driveway of Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A security camera placed outside a home on Jacksonville’s Northside recorded a masked man placing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail on the front hood of a car in a driveway. The video, recorded around 5 a.m. on Dec. 13, then shows him igniting...
News4Jax.com
Woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to a home on West 24th Street near Fairfax Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday. JSO said a woman was suffering...
Exclusive: Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force previously punched handcuffed suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer being accused of excessive force during a traffic stop previously punched a handcuffed suspect, as shown in body camera footage obtained by First Coast News. As reported Thursday, a local military veteran claims he was racially profiled by Jacksonvillle Sheriff’s Officer Justin Peppers whom,...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff Waters implements transparency general order at JSO; 2 bodycam videos released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff T.K. Waters on Tuesday announced that for the first time in the history of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there is now a general order that requires transparency of the agency’s members. General Order 505 will govern the release of information in criminal investigations...
News4Jax.com
‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning. The crashes happened within a three-hour period. The first crash was just before 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading...
Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement
A county judge ruled Aiden Fucci — who's accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey — will remain in solitary confinement at a Duval County Jail until his trial. A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office partners with JaxPAL for ‘Christmas for the Kids’ event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 300 area children got a big helping of holiday cheer on Monday with Jacksonville police officers and firefighters at their side. The occasion was the 16th annual “Christmas for the Kids.”. It took place at the Walmart on 103rd Street. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
proclaimerscv.com
43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe
43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
First Coast News
Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
News4Jax.com
Positively Jax: Mom and veteran gifted a vehicle for the holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local veteran, Zsanine Gross, is the owner of a new Dodge minivan, thanks to the Northeast Florida Women’s Veterans, Jacksonville Military Affairs and 1A Auto. Gross spent 11 years in the Navy. “Speechless, grateful, excited,” Gross said after she received the keys to her new...
