ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

5 teens shot in Lake City, expected to survive, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police. Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said a vehicle was parked on Northwest Dixie Avenue when a white sedan pulled up, and there was some sort of argument. Then two people in ski masks got out of the white car and opened fire, Butler said.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man with face covering, carrying rifle robs gas station in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station at Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast. They released surveillance video of the man inside the store, and in it you can see him walking around with a rifle. He then walks out the front door, and runs away.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Putnam County deputy on leave after arrest following DUI crash in St. Johns County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and accused of driving under the influence. Deputy Sebastian Gryka, 39, was arrested Sunday in St. Johns County following a traffic crash in his personal vehicle, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to a home on West 24th Street near Fairfax Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday. JSO said a woman was suffering...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe

43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Positively Jax: Mom and veteran gifted a vehicle for the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local veteran, Zsanine Gross, is the owner of a new Dodge minivan, thanks to the Northeast Florida Women’s Veterans, Jacksonville Military Affairs and 1A Auto. Gross spent 11 years in the Navy. “Speechless, grateful, excited,” Gross said after she received the keys to her new...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy