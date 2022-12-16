Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs Says the Bank of Japan May Start Tightening, But Others Disagree
Goldman Sachs economists said the Bank of Japan's emphasis on the need to enhance its Japanese government bond market functioning suggests "an increased likelihood that it will abandon the negative interest rate policy." Economists at Nomura disagreed and said the move to modify the yield curve control band does not...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Cramer's Lightning Round: M&T Bank Is a Very Well-Run Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."
21% of Investors Don't Think They Pay Investing-Related Fees. Here's Why They're Wrong — and How It Costs Them
Twenty-one percent of people said they don't pay fees to invest in non-retirement accounts, up from 14% in 2018, according to brokerage regulator FINRA. Financial services firms generally don't require customers to write a check for things such as mutual funds or financial advice. They withdraw their fees from your investment assets each year.
Global Coal Use Is on Course to Hit All-Time High This Year, IEA Says
Global coal use is slated to increase by 1.2% to hit a record high this year, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. The price of fossil fuels has seen a substantial jump this year, the IEA says, "with natural gas showing the sharpest increase." "This has prompted...
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March
The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue Are Remaking the World of Advertising
The Covid years led to a boom in all kinds of digital transformation efforts, but the advertising and marketing business is now finding the sweet spot between physical and digital for successful campaigns. Michael Park, chief marketing officer at ServiceNow, says his company's approach is evolving business to business marketing...
The Asian Nation Where 35% of People Say They'll ‘Never Travel' Again
Everyone is traveling, it seems. Data shows people are traveling more often and for longer periods of time, with many planning big bucket list-style trips this year. But this isn't the reality for all. Another group of people are quietly emerging from the pandemic with little to no interest to...
‘Crunch Time': EU Members in Last-Minute Push to Compromise on Gas Price Cap
EU energy ministers are engaged in crunch talks over the details of a gas price cap intended to protect consumers from higher prices. Germany and other nations have warned of risks to financial stability and energy supply to the EU. Speaking Monday morning, several ministers said they were confident a...
Money With Images of King Charles III Are Unveiled
England is adjusting to King Charles III's reign. On late Dec. 19, the Bank of England unveiled the new banknotes that feature the newly-crowned King Charles, who ascended to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96. According to the...
