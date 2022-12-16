— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.

DODGE COUNTY, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO