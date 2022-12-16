Crash cleared with residual delays on Outerbridge Crossing; Goethals Bridge to N.J. back to normal flow

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
MTA: Vehicle crash causes closure of two lower lanes of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge due to a vehicle crash Tuesday evening. The crash is affecting two lanes of the lower level of the bridge, according to the MTA. The agency sent out an alert at around 7:49 p.m. This is a breaking...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Staten Island speed cameras issued $15M+ in fines in 2022. We break down the top 20.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The speed cameras scattered across Staten Island have been busy this year, issuing hundreds of thousands of violations resulting in millions of dollars in fines. The total number of violations being issued has spiked since the city’s speed cameras switched to 24/7 operation at the beginning...
Travis Avenue blocked early in the Tuesday morning rush hour due to crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a crash on Travis Avenue during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash was on Travis between Richmond Avenue and Victory Boulevard and a portion of the roadway was blocked off during the emergency response. Large patches of ice were visible on...
Have a flight out of New York this Christmas? Winter storm could complicate travel, says forecaster.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm bearing down on New York will bring rain, heavy wind gusts and potentially icy conditions to Staten Island by the end of the week, a forecaster said, and could cause flight cancellations ahead of Christmas. Rain is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon...
Pedestrian hit, injured outside Staten Island Ferry terminal during morning rush
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash where a pedestrian was injured outside the St. George Terminal during the Monday morning rush hour. The crash is in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and Bay Street outside the terminal that serves the Staten Island Ferry. A person...
Updated Christmas weekend forecast calls for ‘Arctic Blast’ in New York. Will winter storm impact holiday travel in NY?
Winter weather bearing down on New York may leave roads slick and icy leading into the Christmas weekend, a forecaster said, potentially complicating travel plans for New Yorkers. Rainfall will begin in the New York metro area during a relatively-warm Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, Dec. 23, said...
Airlines issue travel waivers as U.S. prepares for ‘bomb cyclone’ over Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A major snowstorm could become a bomb cyclone later this week — bringing high winds to the East Coast, and major airlines have already started to offer travel waivers. According to The Weather Channel, the developing storm will usher in bitterly cold air to...
Cusick secures $2.7 million to replace dangerous, dilapidated doors in Mariner’s Harbor Houses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island) is making good on his promise to replace all of the building entrance doors in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses, increasing safety in the complex. Cusick announced on Tuesday that his office secured $2.7 million through the State and Municipal...
‘Mask up, get tested, get treated’: NYC officials issue COVID guidance ahead of holiday weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers are at their best in three years this holiday season, but concerns about its impact and a pair of other viruses led to New York City health officials issuing guidance on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams joined city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan...
Man fatally struck by NJ Transit train near Jersey Shore station
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train in New Jersey late Thursday night, authorities said.
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
Verdict delivered in Conn. heist with Staten Island ties that left jewelry store owner shot dead
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two ex-cons with ties to Staten Island were found guilty by a federal jury this week for their involvement in a 2020 jewelry heist that left one man dead and prompted an FBI investigation. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore, 65,...
Number of chain stores on Staten Island declined in 2022, study says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of Staten Island chain stores declined by 0.4% in 2022 during a year that was characterized by economic uncertainty and marked inflation, according to a new study. And while that number is not astonishing, it is a noticeable difference from the 4.5% increase in chain store locations that the borough experienced in 2021.
Source: Employees forced to floor at gunpoint in robbery of smoke shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Employees were forced into the basement and made to lie down on the floor at gunpoint by four masked suspects during a terrifying robbery at a smoke shop in Port Richmond, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. At least one of the...
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
NYC weather: Is snow in the forecast for Christmas weekend?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever gift a shovel? This could be the year. New York City could experience a white Christmas this week, and the potential snowfall could be accompanied by frigid temperatures during the holiday weekend. Meteorologists at AccuWeather are predicting a significant storm will evolve later this...
News 12
Sanitation department stops garbage pickup in front of Parkway Drive homes in Baldwin due to potholes
Some Baldwin residents are frustrated with a decision by their sanitation department to stop garbage pickup in front of their homes. Neighbors received a note from Sanitary District Two that they are halting garbage pickup in front of their homes on Parkway Drive because of two potholes in the private section of the roadway. The department says the potholes make it dangerous for its workers and garbage trucks to drive on.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0