Crash cleared with residual delays on Outerbridge Crossing; Goethals Bridge to N.J. back to normal flow

Some Baldwin residents are frustrated with a decision by their sanitation department to stop garbage pickup in front of their homes. Neighbors received a note from Sanitary District Two that they are halting garbage pickup in front of their homes on Parkway Drive because of two potholes in the private section of the roadway. The department says the potholes make it dangerous for its workers and garbage trucks to drive on.

BALDWIN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO