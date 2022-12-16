ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
HARTFORD, CT
Single family residence sells in Amherst for $558,600

Shiyue Deng acquired the property at 786 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, from Susan E Jahoda and Stephen Korns on Nov. 28, 2022. The $558,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $450. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
AMHERST, MA
State Rep. Stephen Kulik recalled as ‘decent man,’ who rose above politics for common good

If there is a constant in the way in which Stephen Kulik is remembered, it’s for a being a “decent man,” one who was devoted to public service and the common good. Humble, kind, patient are among the adjectives used to describe the man who at one point in his 25 years on Beacon Hill represented more than 20 small towns in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance

SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Ware

Jonathan Chute and Elisa Tucker chute acquired the property at 694 West Main Street, Ware, from Timothy R Mundell and Jessica M Mundell on Nov. 30, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $193. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 5.3-acre lot.
WARE, MA
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sale closed in Springfield: $254,000 for a six-bedroom home

Ramona Rodriguez Valle bought the property at 28 Virginia Street, Springfield, from Scott Introvigne on Nov. 28, 2022, for $254,000 which represents a price per square foot of $130. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 5,502-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
