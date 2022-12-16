Read full article on original website
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
U.S. Army National High School Combine Report: Springfield Central LB Jack Casey Jr.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Four Springfield Central football players went to Frisco, TX last week to compete in the U.S. Army National High School Football Combine.
UConn fans cheer team on in Myrtle Beach Bowl from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina. The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011. Fans gathered […]
Scoreboard: Lindsey DeLand helps Westfield Tech girls basketball earn comeback win over Baystate Academy & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the Westfield Technical Academy girl’s basketball team defeated Baystate Academy, 35-34, in a nailbiter on the road.
Amherst girls basketball defeats Hoosac Valley, 60-36, avenging last season’s sole home loss
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. AMHERST ― Amherst girls basketball got revenge on Hoosac Valley on Tuesday night, pulling away in the second half to earn a big 60-36 victory.
Beyond Wrestling to open Worcester’s first professional wrestling school in January 2023
Wrestling school will soon be in class in Worcester, at none other than the city’s independent wrestling home — The White Eagle — at 116-120 Green St. Each week, a couple of hundred people pack the White Eagle’s banquet room to watch an open mic night of sorts for wrestling known as Wrestling Open.
Scoreboard: Westfield boys swimming remains undefeated, while Ludlow girls avoid sweep & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Westfield boy’s swimming team opened and finished their afternoon with a relay win, as they remain undefeated at 3-0 behind a 99-23 road win against Ludlow on Tuesday.
Single family residence sells in Amherst for $558,600
Shiyue Deng acquired the property at 786 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, from Susan E Jahoda and Stephen Korns on Nov. 28, 2022. The $558,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $450. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
State Rep. Stephen Kulik recalled as ‘decent man,’ who rose above politics for common good
If there is a constant in the way in which Stephen Kulik is remembered, it’s for a being a “decent man,” one who was devoted to public service and the common good. Humble, kind, patient are among the adjectives used to describe the man who at one point in his 25 years on Beacon Hill represented more than 20 small towns in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Lawmaker wants MGM Springfield fined $250K for late sports betting application
A Springfield lawmaker called on gaming regulators Tuesday to fine MGM Springfield for submitting a sports betting license application late last month, saying the casino engaged in “caviler and lackadaisical behavior” and the state “missed an opportunity to hold their feet to the fire.”. The Massachusetts Gaming...
Toy for Joy 2022: Springfield’s Park Edge tree lighting helps inspire Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s generosity
There’s nothing like a Christmas tree lighting to get everyone in the spirit of the holidays. Just ask Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi. As if he were Santa personified, the sheriff sprang into action at Friday night’s Park Edge Christmas tree lighting in Springfield. The sheriff donated $1,000...
Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance
SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
Edward T. “Ned” Coll Dies; Hartford Activist Fought Racism, Poverty and Closed Beaches
Coll, best known for his efforts to dramatize the lack of public access to most CT salt water beaches, fought racism and poverty in Hartford.
Single family residence in Springfield sells for $245,000
Daniel Hill acquired the property at 186 Corcoran Boulevard, Springfield, from Laura D Champagne on Dec. 2, 2022, for $245,000 which works out to $237 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Ware
Jonathan Chute and Elisa Tucker chute acquired the property at 694 West Main Street, Ware, from Timothy R Mundell and Jessica M Mundell on Nov. 30, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $193. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 5.3-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells for $330,000 in South Hadley
Eva Boyer acquired the property at 32 Brigham Road, South Hadley, from Wayne J Harris and Sophia A Harris on Nov. 29, 2022, for $330,000 which works out to $247 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Sale closed in Springfield: $254,000 for a six-bedroom home
Ramona Rodriguez Valle bought the property at 28 Virginia Street, Springfield, from Scott Introvigne on Nov. 28, 2022, for $254,000 which represents a price per square foot of $130. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 5,502-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
