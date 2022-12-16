As the final days of Christmas begin to tick away and you look to finalize your last few presents to buy, make sure to be cautious this time of year. Many of us will be looking to overnight a gift to make sure it gets to its destination in time for Christmas or to make sure it arrives at our doorstep in time to wrap and put under the tree, but in doing so, you may be opening yourself up to a few scams this holiday season. As mentioned last week, Idaho is not as vulnerable as other states to identity theft and fraud, but that doesn't mean it won't happen and doesn't mean other scams aren't targeting Idaho residents this holiday season.

