Jackson, MS

Newport (Arkansas) receiver still focused on Jackson State, despite the departure of Deion Sanders

By Steve Andrews
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

By Steve Andrews | Courtesy photos

Despite the departure of Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, who took the job at Colorado two weeks ago, Newport star receiver Isiah Kendall is still pretty solid on his commitment to the Tigers.

Although he is not 100 percent on the decision, he is still heavily leaning toward joining the rising HBCU (Historically Black College/University) program.

“As of right now, I’m still committed, but I’ve been talking to some other coaches and keeping in touch with other coaches, just to see how much love they are showing to me,” Kendall said Thursday afternoon. “But right now, I’m still committed to Jackson and don’t plan on making a change.

“No offense to Deion, but I didn’t commit to Deion. I committed to Jackson State, because I fell in love with the whole HBCU thing. I see people who are decommitting because he’s leaving, but I guess that just shows that they only committed because he was there.”

Kendall had built a strong relationship with JSU receivers coach T.C. Taylor, who was ultimately promoted as JSU’s head coach on Tuesday.

“I had a lot of people contacting me after Deion left, but I wasn’t too worried about it,” Kendall said. “I built my relationship with Coach Taylor, and I had been dealing with him throughout the whole process. So, I thought if my receivers coach stays, then that will make me feel comfortable and want to stay.

Taylor, a former JSU quarterback and wide receiver, has been a part of the Jackson State football staff since 2019, coaching tight ends and wide receivers, and playing a key role in the Tigers’ historic run over the past two seasons. He will officially take the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl and will be formally introduced in January.

JSU has posted a 23-2 record over the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships, and posting consecutive undefeated conference seasons.

“When I was growing up, I was always one of those kids that wanted to play for the biggest college in their home state, which would obviously be Arkansas,” Kendall said. “Then, one of my friends started talking to me about the HBCUs and the history they had created. So, I started looking them up and became really interested.”

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Kendall, who runs a 4.5 in the 40, is a high 3-Star recruit and rated as the No. 4 prospect in the state, according to Rivals.com. He received several Division I offers from the likes of Air Force, Indiana, Kansas and Pittsburgh, as well as being heavily recruited by in-state schools, Central Arkansas and Arkansas State.

“When I went on a visit to Jackson it was just different, and I really liked everything about it – the fans, the crowd and just the whole HBCU environment,” Kendall said. “I’ve been on visits to other colleges, and it was nothing like the HBCU experience. And that really caught my attention.”

Jackson State obviously elevated its status when they hired the flamboyant Sanders three years ago. Since his arrival ,he had been able to bring in more prominent recruits and built up the program and facilities, much at his own expense.

“There is no doubt that Deion helped Jackson State a lot, because most people didn’t know about Jackson State before he got there,” Kendall said. “That’s when a lot of interest started coming to the university. And he really put a lot of money into building up that program, as well. And even after he left, they still have a lot of attention on them.”

Kendall was the cornerstone of first-year head coach Brian Reardon’s Newport program this past season, hauling in 45 catches for 885 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 380 yards and a touchdown on kick returns. As a defensive back, he tallied 65 tackles and five interceptions.

“When I came in, he said he hadn’t played defense since the eighth grade, but I had to put him in on defense, because he is such a special athlete,” Reardon said. “There were four or five games this year that he played every snap – offense, defense and special teams. I’d try to give him breaks, but he would just say, ‘I’m good, coach. I’m good.’ Just a really unselfish player willing to do whatever he needed to do to help the team.”

Already an honor student with a 3.7 grade point average, Reardon feels that Kendall is still far from his full potential on the football field.

“Isiah has an extremely good work ethic, and I think what will benefit him at the collegiate level is that he is already prepared for the day-to-day grind of what its going to take to succeed,” he said. “He shows up every day ready to work and he just enjoys the practice process and getting prepared to play. He’s a confident kid who loves to compete.

“It’s hard to find those 6-4, 6-5 athletic receivers, and most of the schools looking at him hard don’t have anyone in the receivers’ room that looks like him. He will continue to put on more strength and size. When he gets to college, I think he will easily bulk up to 210, 215. And he will put the work in to get there.”

Kendall does plan to sign his Letter-of-Intent on Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period. But he is already focused on the future and where that may take him.

“Since my high school season is over, I am just hitting the weight room constantly and working out a lot more, and even watching the things I eat, he said. “I am trying to get ready for the college level now and preparing myself for the future. I am hoping to step in and earn a starting spot and helping the team right away.”

