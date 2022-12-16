ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

cw39.com

Police charge man shot by METRO officers with aggravated assault

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two METRO police officers on Saturday, who also shot the suspect several times. Talmadge Blount, 47, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, Houston police said. The incident happened near the Wheeler METRORail station...
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car crashes into building; 4 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car with four people inside careened into a building at Mississippi Boulevard and Danny Thomas on Tuesday. The crash left the vehicle halfway inside the garage-door entry. Police said the car was reported stolen about 3 a.m. When they found it, they deployed stop sticks. The car then struck the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cw39.com

9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cw39.com

DWI driver who killed mom and 3 kids get 4 life sentences, DA says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An East Texas man who killed a mother and three children in a drunken driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences Monday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen...
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store

Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Two teens dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the victims were followed for about a mile before […]
MEMPHIS, TN

