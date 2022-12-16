Read full article on original website
Police charge man shot by METRO officers with aggravated assault
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two METRO police officers on Saturday, who also shot the suspect several times. Talmadge Blount, 47, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, Houston police said. The incident happened near the Wheeler METRORail station...
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stolen car crashes into building; 4 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car with four people inside careened into a building at Mississippi Boulevard and Danny Thomas on Tuesday. The crash left the vehicle halfway inside the garage-door entry. Police said the car was reported stolen about 3 a.m. When they found it, they deployed stop sticks. The car then struck the […]
Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four burglars are wanted after they used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor store and stole alcohol, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road. Surveillance footage showed four men...
9 migrants found after police chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police. Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.
Men steal $9K worth of cigarettes from Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men stole $9,000 worth of cigarettes and some beer from a Memphis gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the burglary happened at a Mapco Express on Kirby Parkway around 8 p.m. on December 10. The three men walked in and...
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death at bus stop in downtown Nashville
A woman faces criminal homicide charges after police say she stabbed a man at a bus stop in downtown Nashville on Sunday evening.
Man shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
Two teenagers dead following shooting on Kirby, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy and girl dead. Police said it happened around 1:08 a.m. at Raines and Kirby. MPD said a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect(s) were occupying...
DWI driver who killed mom and 3 kids get 4 life sentences, DA says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An East Texas man who killed a mother and three children in a drunken driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences Monday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen...
Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store
Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
