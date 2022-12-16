ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Lilly King wins another medal at the FINA World Championships

By Olivia Pollard
 5 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (WHET) – Olympic gold medalist and Evansville Native Lilly King was back at it early Friday morning at the FINA World Championships in Australia.

King finished first in her 200m Breaststroke heats on Thursday Evening, qualifying her to compete in the finals the next morning.

King finished the final with a time of 2:17.13, earning her a silver medal. She took second place to her Team U.S.A. teammate, Kate Douglas, who finished with a time of 2:15.77.

Thursday, King competed in the 100m Breaststroke and won another gold medal for Team U.S.A.

