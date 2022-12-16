ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

ncataggies.com

Big Second-Half Run Leads ECU to Win Over A&T

GREENVILLE, NC – North Carolina A&T had trouble taking care of the basketball Monday night, resulting in the East Carolina Pirates coming away with a 79-49 win over the A&T Aggies women's basketball team at Minges Coliseum. The Aggies (5-5) committed a season-high 39 turnovers, which helped the Pirates...
GREENVILLE, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T, NCCU Renew Longstanding Rivalry

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. NCCU (5-7, 0-0 MEAC) Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with 194 wins. He set the record at South Carolina State after a 68-49 victory in Orangeburg, S.C., for his 192nd win.
DURHAM, NC
ncataggies.com

Women's Tennis Shows Improvement During Fall Season

EAST GREENSBORO – Three freshmen playing collegiate tennis for the first time led the North Carolina A&T women's tennis team this past fall. A&T started the fall season strong, winning two draws in the first event at the Elon Invitational. Freshman Isabella Romanichen (Curitiba, Brazil) won the Acorn Draw after dominating James Madison's Hayley Glen. Fellow freshman Nuria Sanz (Valencia, Spain) also won easily in the championship of the Oak Draw after a 6-0, 6-1 against UNC Greensboro's Claudia Murdasanu.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Men's Tennis Releases 2023 Schedule

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T men's tennis released its 2023 spring schedule on Tuesday. It features 10 home matches. Only three matches of the 20 scheduled matches are outside of North Carolina. The Aggies start the season with three home matches with Methodist on Feb. 25 at 2...
GREENSBORO, NC

