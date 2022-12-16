EAST GREENSBORO – Three freshmen playing collegiate tennis for the first time led the North Carolina A&T women's tennis team this past fall. A&T started the fall season strong, winning two draws in the first event at the Elon Invitational. Freshman Isabella Romanichen (Curitiba, Brazil) won the Acorn Draw after dominating James Madison's Hayley Glen. Fellow freshman Nuria Sanz (Valencia, Spain) also won easily in the championship of the Oak Draw after a 6-0, 6-1 against UNC Greensboro's Claudia Murdasanu.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO