Fans React on Twitter to Miami Landing Samson Okunlola

By All Hurricanes Staff
 5 days ago

Great social media posts regarding the Canes getting Samson Okunlola.

What a great day for the Miami Hurricanes! Big-time offensive tackle Samson Okunlola has joined the 2023 recruiting class .

To kick off the social media blast about Okunlola, here's the big man himself.

With Miami gaining another five-star offensive lineman, here's a look at the Hurricanes offensive line recruiting haul, courtesy of All Hurricanes writer Luke Chaney .

Everybody was happy with his decision. Well, Canes fans were happy. Some fans from other schools, not so much. Here's an overview of some the more interesting, and sometimes hilarious, Twitter posts regarding Okunlola's pick of Miami, before going on to a few more serious posts.

This first one is a Florida fan, probably mad after Okunlola posted multiple Florida pictures to his social media profiles during his official visit to Gainesville this past weekend.

The post caught so much attention that it also ended up being retweeted in conjunction with one pretty famous lawyer that attended The U. You cannot make this stuff up.

If anyone was wondering, going through that poor Gator fan's Twitter page has become quite interesting since Okunlola announced for the Canes.

This next post caused some laughter as well. Point blank, well thought out and the picture was a good choice for the concept that was utilized.

Sometimes fans that were not even really personally invested in a recruit's decision can come up with a great take. This next one came from a Florida State fan though, so he's obviously not a big Gators guy. Still, he's not wrong with what he said.

Now that there has been some fun at the expense of other fanbases, here are some posts that were just fun. The following post shows Okunlola right after the announcement. All smiles from the following video.

There's also All Hurricanes podcaster and writer Alex Donno , as he already shared his thoughts about Okunlola selecting the Hurricanes!

Also a great post, it was Miami head coach Mario Cristobal with his traditional tweet when the Canes land a commitment. This post has never gone out of style.

Cristobal was not the only Miami coach to get in on the Twitter fun.

Speaking of Twitter posts from someone associated with the Canes, here's fellow Miami commitment Tommy Kinsler , soon to be playing with Okunlola.

Here's another future Hurricane, Collins Acheampong , showing some pictures of himself and the Pancake Honchu.

Miami wide receiver commitment Robby Washington also had a cool Twitter post. Good stuff.

Okay, this one was too good to pass up. One more shot at the opposition. Another post that makes sense, too.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

