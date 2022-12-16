NYPD impound lot to be knocked down after massive fire at Red Hook facility

An NYPD impound lot is scheduled to be demolished following a massive fire on Tuesday that injured a handful of people.

At least eight people, including three firefighters, were sent to the hospital after a fire at the Red Hook facility on Tuesday.

A security fence will be constructed around the lot in the coming days in preparation for a controlled demolition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

