NYPD impound lot to be knocked down after massive fire at Red Hook facility
An NYPD impound lot is scheduled to be demolished following a massive fire on Tuesday that injured a handful of people.
At least eight people, including three firefighters, were sent to the hospital after a fire at the Red Hook facility on Tuesday.
A security fence will be constructed around the lot in the coming days in preparation for a controlled demolition.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.
