Red Hook, NY

NYPD impound lot to be knocked down after massive fire at Red Hook facility

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

An NYPD impound lot is scheduled to be demolished following a massive fire on Tuesday that injured a handful of people.

At least eight people, including three firefighters, were sent to the hospital after a fire at the Red Hook facility on Tuesday.

A security fence will be constructed around the lot in the coming days in preparation for a controlled demolition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

