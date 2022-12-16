Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. According to police, a woman in her mid-20’s was ejected from her vehicle after...
news4sanantonio.com
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
KSAT 12
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
news4sanantonio.com
Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe
Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
San Antonio teen in critical condition after accidental shooting, police say
The 16-year-old who allegedly fired the gun is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Head-on vehicle crash on South Side sends 2 people to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side on Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near the intersection with East Southcross. According...
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
KENS 5
San Antonio families mourning after two teens were fatally struck by a car while walking home
Loved ones said 15-year-old Jordan Canedo and 17-year-old James Solis were walking home from the mall. Police are still looking for the driver responsible.
KSAT 12
1 teen hospitalized, another teen in custody after shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One teenage boy is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around midnight at a home in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, not far from West Military Drive.
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
sasportsstar.com
Teenager hospitalized, another arrested in shooting on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is in the hospital after he was shot while he and another teen were playing with a gun. San Antonio Police were called to the 7200 block of Marbach Road near West Military Drive just before midnight Sunday. Police were...
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
KSAT 12
Teen facing charges after allegedly shooting friend while playing with gun
SAN ANTONIO – A 17 year old boy is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his friend while playing with a gun inside a West Side apartment early Monday morning. According to a written report from San Antonio police, the victim in this case is 16-years-old. The report says...
foxsanantonio.com
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot after confronting suspects who were breaking into his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot confronting three men breaking into his vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Clark Avenue at around 1:44 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot...
KSAT 12
Police investigating attempted break-in of far North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects following an attempted break-in of an ATM early Monday morning. The attempted robbery happened around 4:45 a.m. at a Randolf-Brooks Federal Credit Union near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road on the city’s far North Side. According to police,...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, forces her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, then forced her to withdraw money from her bank account. It happened early Tuesday morning at an apartment on Parliament Drive. KSAT-12 says the man got into the woman’s apartment through a sliding glass door.
KTSA
Seguin police arrest man found with AK-47, bullets and zip-ties in car after staring down law office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is announcing the arrest of a Luling man who is facing numerous charges after a traffic stop that led officers to weapons, ammunition and other materials suggesting aggravated assault. Officers were called to a law office in the 100 block...
KSAT 12
Overnight fire displaces residents of Northeast Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire that displaced several residents overnight. The fire was called in around 12:40 a.m. at the Cottages of Terrell Hills, in the 2440 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Rittiman Road.
Comments / 0