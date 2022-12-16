ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe

Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police investigating attempted break-in of far North Side ATM

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects following an attempted break-in of an ATM early Monday morning. The attempted robbery happened around 4:45 a.m. at a Randolf-Brooks Federal Credit Union near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road on the city’s far North Side. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

