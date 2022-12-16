ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Preparing for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is on the way, but Wednesday is a great day to run some errands. Wednesday will start off with temps in the 20s and some sunshine. More clouds will appear throughout the day with a high of 41. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with low temps around 32.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Holiday shows to experience in Central Ohio including The Trans-Siberian Orchestra

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a Holiday Preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next couple weeks. Dave also serves up the scoop on being backstage with Reba before her recent show. Dave also talks about how Columbus is a super-hot place for concert tours in 2023 and closes out the segment by teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Disney on Ice bringing Let's Celebrate Tour to Ohio this winter

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate is bringing it's ice-skating spectacular to stop in Columbus Ohio at Nationwide Arena from January 25 - 29, 2023! Mickey Mouse is set to lead a parade of more than 50 beloved characters including his friends Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

COTA cancels January service changes after cyber breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority said Tuesday it will cancel its planned January service change after it suffered a cyber breach last week. All fixed-route transit lines will continue on their current schedules through at least May 1, 2023, when the next service change is scheduled, COTA said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kason Thomass: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomass told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Health leaders address respiratory viruses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted looks back on 2022 in one-on-one interview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is taking a moment to look back, while keeping his focus on the future. As he entered the Stateroom, it’s hard to deny the memories flooding back as he realizes this is the first time he’s been in this particular space of the Ohio Statehouse since the first COVID-19 briefings of 2020.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Small businesses highlight popular presents and gift sets in the Short North

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Looking for a last-minute gift to give your loved ones over the holidays, The Short North has several small businesses hoping to catch your eye! Nicci Hicks, the owner of Pivot Boutique joins Good Day Columbus with a few ideas to select from between jewelry, slippers to blankets and more!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 young men shot at party in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH

