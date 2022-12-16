(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a Holiday Preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next couple weeks. Dave also serves up the scoop on being backstage with Reba before her recent show. Dave also talks about how Columbus is a super-hot place for concert tours in 2023 and closes out the segment by teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena.

