Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Preparing for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is on the way, but Wednesday is a great day to run some errands. Wednesday will start off with temps in the 20s and some sunshine. More clouds will appear throughout the day with a high of 41. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with low temps around 32.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Last day of quiet Wednesday before potentially dangerous storm arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Enjoy a couple of quiet days before we have to deal with a winter storm. We continue to refine the forecast and expect more updates as new data becomes available throughout the week. Travel is likely to be very difficult on Friday. Check Radar |...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Holiday travel could get tricky with possible winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first half of the week is relatively quiet. We are watching a large storm just in time for Christmas. Stay weather aware this week as more of the forecast and the impacts come into better focus. Here’s what we know so far:. Live...
WSYX ABC6
No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
WSYX ABC6
Holiday shows to experience in Central Ohio including The Trans-Siberian Orchestra
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a Holiday Preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next couple weeks. Dave also serves up the scoop on being backstage with Reba before her recent show. Dave also talks about how Columbus is a super-hot place for concert tours in 2023 and closes out the segment by teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena.
WSYX ABC6
Jingle all the way! Good Day Columbus spreads some holiday cheer with a special stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was not a Silent Night as the Good Day Columbus crew used their merry voices to bring some holiday cheer!. Jessica Ralston, Andrew Buck Michael, Phil Kelly, Katie Mckee, and Cameron Fontana went door to door singing Christmas carols. Kurt Ludlow couldn't join due...
WSYX ABC6
Disney on Ice bringing Let's Celebrate Tour to Ohio this winter
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate is bringing it's ice-skating spectacular to stop in Columbus Ohio at Nationwide Arena from January 25 - 29, 2023! Mickey Mouse is set to lead a parade of more than 50 beloved characters including his friends Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.
WSYX ABC6
COTA cancels January service changes after cyber breach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority said Tuesday it will cancel its planned January service change after it suffered a cyber breach last week. All fixed-route transit lines will continue on their current schedules through at least May 1, 2023, when the next service change is scheduled, COTA said.
WSYX ABC6
Kason Thomass: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomass told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
WSYX ABC6
Free COVID-19 test kits available at Columbus Public Health ahead of Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is right around the corner and Columbus Public Health wants to make sure everyone is staying healthy. Health officials will be passing out free COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday. Free test kits will be distributed from 1-6 p.m. at Columbus Public Health, located along...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
WSYX ABC6
Health leaders address respiratory viruses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
WSYX ABC6
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted looks back on 2022 in one-on-one interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is taking a moment to look back, while keeping his focus on the future. As he entered the Stateroom, it’s hard to deny the memories flooding back as he realizes this is the first time he’s been in this particular space of the Ohio Statehouse since the first COVID-19 briefings of 2020.
WSYX ABC6
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
WSYX ABC6
Small businesses highlight popular presents and gift sets in the Short North
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Looking for a last-minute gift to give your loved ones over the holidays, The Short North has several small businesses hoping to catch your eye! Nicci Hicks, the owner of Pivot Boutique joins Good Day Columbus with a few ideas to select from between jewelry, slippers to blankets and more!
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
WSYX ABC6
AMBER Alert: Police urge Nalah Jackson to return 5-month-old Kason Thomass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Tuesday issued a plea to the woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twin boys inside. Police said 24-year-old Nalah Jackson is a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kyair and Kason Thomass. Jackson, whom Bryant said...
WSYX ABC6
3 young men shot at party in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
Comments / 0